Michelle Williams Goes All-In on the Chloé Boho Aesthetic With a Ruffled Dress and $2,090 Boots
Another Chloé girl is born.
On Feb. 29, 2024, luxury label Chloé hosted what will be remembered as one of the most influential fashion shows of all time. After years spent releasing sleek, sophisticated designs, the brand returned to its earthy boho fashion roots, sending layers upon layers of ruffled chiffon down the runway.
The collection's impact was immediate and far-reaching. Without missing a beat, fashion's most prominent stars began channeling the Chloé look. Boots became taller, bags slouchier, and skirts flouncier, as though models had walked off the Fall 2024 catwalk and directly onto the streets of NYC.
It's now been more than a year since that fateful show, but stars like Kaia Gerber, Sydney Sweeney, and Jennifer Lopez are dressing like it was just yesterday. Even those who usually prefer a more streamlined look are abandoning their previously-held aesthetic for the siren song of frills and lace.
Michelle Williams is the latest Chloé convert, stepping out on the first day of April dressed in the brand's hallmark look. She wore a ruffled baby doll dress that stylist Kate Young paired with several straight-off-the-runway accessories.
Doubling down on boho-chic vibes, the actor reached for a crescent-shaped handbag made of burgundy leather and a pair of thigh-high boots. The final touch was a belly button-grazing gold tasseled necklace, the likes of which haven't been seen since The Devil Wears Prada.
Williams typically prefers are more prim and polished pieces, like tweed lady jackets and shift dresses, but even so, this boho energy looks great on her. (So does her new blunt bob.)
Shop the Boho-Chic Starter Pack
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
