On Feb. 29, 2024, luxury label Chloé hosted what will be remembered as one of the most influential fashion shows of all time. After years spent releasing sleek, sophisticated designs, the brand returned to its earthy boho fashion roots, sending layers upon layers of ruffled chiffon down the runway.

The collection's impact was immediate and far-reaching. Without missing a beat, fashion's most prominent stars began channeling the Chloé look. Boots became taller, bags slouchier, and skirts flouncier, as though models had walked off the Fall 2024 catwalk and directly onto the streets of NYC.

Ruffled dresses and thigh-high boots were the star of Chloé's Fall-Winter 2024 collection. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's now been more than a year since that fateful show, but stars like Kaia Gerber, Sydney Sweeney, and Jennifer Lopez are dressing like it was just yesterday. Even those who usually prefer a more streamlined look are abandoning their previously-held aesthetic for the siren song of frills and lace.

Michelle Williams is the latest Chloé convert, stepping out on the first day of April dressed in the brand's hallmark look. She wore a ruffled baby doll dress that stylist Kate Young paired with several straight-off-the-runway accessories.

Michelle Williams channeled the boho-chic look in a ruffled dress and over-the-knee boots. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Doubling down on boho-chic vibes, the actor reached for a crescent-shaped handbag made of burgundy leather and a pair of thigh-high boots. The final touch was a belly button-grazing gold tasseled necklace, the likes of which haven't been seen since The Devil Wears Prada.

She accessorized with a burgundy bag and a tasseled necklace straight out of the early 2000s. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Williams typically prefers are more prim and polished pieces, like tweed lady jackets and shift dresses, but even so, this boho energy looks great on her. (So does her new blunt bob.)

Shop the Boho-Chic Starter Pack

Free People Solar Myth Stud Belt $98 at Free People