Donna Kelce Praises Taylor Swift for Her iHeartRadio Awards in the Sweetest Instagram Post

Taylor Swift might be one of the biggest pop stars in the world with countless awards in her trophy cabinet (storage facility? second home? fifth home??), but that doesn't mean that her significant other's mom can't still congratulate her whenever she's honored. On Monday, March 17, Swift won a bunch of awards at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, and her boyfriend Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, shared a sweet post about the wins on Instagram.

The Instagram has the same feel that you might find in a post from a mother or mother-in-law about their family member winning... I don't know, a bakeoff at a local fair or a rec league basketball tournament.

First, Donna listed out all ten awards that Swift was nominated for with a different color heart beside each one. Then she wrote, "Taylor took home six of these fan-voted awards tonight!" with the awards Swift won in those categories underneath. These awards were for: Favorite Tour Tradition (her surprise songs at The Eras Tour), Best Lyrics (“Fortnight”), Best Music Video (“Fortnight”), Favorite Tour Style (Eras Tour) Favorite On Screen (Eras Tour), and Favorite Surprise Guest.

One can assume that Donna would be particularly excited about that last one since the favorite surprise guest was her son. Travis joined Swift on stage when she performed in London on June 23, 2024. The Kansas City Chiefs player donned a tux and top hat for a segment connected to her song "I Can Do It with a Broken Heart".

Donna went on to congratulate Swift some more in her Instagram post, adding, "Besides these she also took home Tour of the Century for her Eras Tour."

That's right, Swift won the award for Tour of the Century for The Eras Tour. Ever heard of it? As comedian Nikki Glaser noted when presenting the award (via USA Today), "We have 75 years left in the century, and they're like, 'Yeah, no one's topping this.'"

Swift did not attend the iHeartRadio Music Awards, but she did send in a video message.

"This tour was absolutely the most challenging thing I've ever done in my life ... and it really was the most gratifying thing I've ever done," she said, accepting for Tour of the Century. Thanking her fans for their support, she added, "It blows my mind, and I'm never gonna stop being grateful for it."

A performance of Swift singing "Mirrorball" at the opening night of The Eras Tour was also played during the awards show.

In addition to the six fan-voted awards and the Tour of the Century award, Swift won Artist of the Year and Pop Album of the Year for The Tortured Poets Department, bring her grand total to nine awards—the most of the night. So, yeah, Donna Kelce has a lot to be proud of.