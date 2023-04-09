Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Break Up After Six Years of Dating

Yesterday was the only Saturday that Taylor Swift wasn’t performing to crowds across the country from March 17 to August 9—but she still made headlines. Seven shows into her Eras tour, news broke yesterday that Swift and her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn, had called it quits. Alwyn, People reports, hasn’t been seen at any of Swift’s shows on the tour thus far.

The couple was famously private since their relationship began in 2016. Alwyn, a British actor who has also co-written or co-produced 10 songs of Swift’s during the course of their relationship, told WSJ. Magazine of engagement rumors that dogged the couple in recent years “If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins. I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say.” In another interview, this time with British Vogue, Alwyn said “I’m aware people want to know about that side of things. I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people…but I really prefer to talk about work.”

A source previously said that, to Swift, Alwyn was “her rock. Their relationship is mature and wonderful.”

According to Entertainment Tonight —which first broke the story—the split happened a few weeks ago and was amicable and “not dramatic.”

“The relationship had just run its course,” a source told the outlet. “It’s why [Alwyn] hasn’t been spotted at any shows.”

Swift will next perform a three-show run in Tampa on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.