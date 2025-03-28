Chase Sui Wonders Finds '90s Nostalgia in a Rare Spring '97 Prada Dress
At "The Studio" premiere, she channeled Gwyneth Paltrow’s style with an archival print once worn by the star.
Chase Sui Wonders may be best known for her burgeoning acting career, but she also wields a lesser-known gift: a discerning eye for vintage fashion. On her regular excursions through downtown Manhattan—where Lara Koleji is one of her favored destinations—she gravitates toward pieces characterized by vivid color palettes, figure-hugging cuts, and razor-sharp tailoring.
It was only fitting, then, that for a special screening of her Apple TV+ series The Studio, Wonders opted for a rare Prada gown pulled directly from the house’s Spring 1997 archives.
“As soon as I saw it, I was gasping for air,” Sui Wonders tells me over a Zoom call. In an embroidered shade of cherry red, the delicate Prada dress fit like a glove—complete with subtle slits along the side and a mockneck keyhole neckline—no alterations required. “It’s such a beautiful, dreamy design, and I felt so powerful wearing it on the streets of New York City.”
Eager to capture the moment before arriving at the iconic Paley Museum for the night's event, Wonders enlisted her sister, Jeannie Sui Wonders, to photograph her in the vintage look in an intimate film shoot that perfectly showcased the gown’s timeless appeal.
Although procuring this elusive gem wasn't exactly straightforward. Wonders collaborated closely with her stylist, Thomas Carter Phillips, to bring their distinctive nostalgic vision to life. “Thomas and I made mood boards filled with tons of ’90s and early 2000s style inspiration—especially Prada,” she recalls. “I specifically wanted vintage for its sustainability angle, but I also love the effortless, lived-in charm of pre-loved pieces.”
After scouring countless vintage dealers, Phillips finally located the Spring '97 Prada dress at Manhattan’s Irene Albright Fashion Library—the very same print Gwyneth Paltrow famously wore to a premiere with Brad Pitt that year.
“In keeping with Wonders’ desire to wear vintage, I also worked with Fred Leighton to find antique jewelry for the occasion,” he says. To top it all off, Phillips anchored the look with strappy red Gianvito Rossi heels.
Yet the dress’s old-school allure wasn’t its only draw. For Wonders—whose father is of Chinese ancestry—the garment’s cultural significance made it all the more meaningful, as its embroidered silk, high collar, and side slits evoke those of a traditional qipao. “My grandmother is going to love this dress when she sees these photos,” Wonders tells me.
While getting all dolled up for red carpet appearances has become quite normal for Wonders recently, she hasn’t always been in the limelight. The 28-year-old performer dabbled in theater while growing up in Michigan, but it wasn’t until after she graduated from Harvard University that her acting career truly blossomed. In 2021, Wonders garnered attention for her breakout role as Riley Luo in the hit HBO Max series Generation. Soon after, she added a slew of other productions to her resume, including Bodies Bodies Bodies, Bupkis, and City on Fire.
Like her on-screen career, Wonder’s personal style has developed with time. “I didn’t grow up with a very distinct sense of fashion. I was a tomboy and wore the same thing every day,” she explains. “Then, when I started walking red carpets, I saw it as an opportunity to be more whimsical.”
These days, Wonders looks to icons like actress Catherine Deneuve and model Devon Aoki, both of whom she describes as “effortlessly feminine, polished, and cool.” She's refined her aesthetic by taking a page from their style playbook. “I love a red-carpet look that feels like something I’d genuinely wear to a party, a wedding, or any other special occasion,” she says.
She carries this laid-back philosophy into her beauty routine, too. For The Studio’s March 27 screening, makeup artist Misha Shahzada opted for a natural vibe, using sun-kissed bronzer, nude lipstick, and a touch of brown eyeshadow. Hairstylist Blake Erik slicked most of her brunette locks back, leaving a sweeping side bang that lent an easy yet polished finish.
While the press tour for The Studio might be winding down, Wonders’ Hollywood hot streak is just warming up. With a slate of projects already in the works, it’s safe to say she’ll keep captivating audiences—and turning heads—both on and off the screen.
Photographer Jeannie Sui Wonders | Stylist Thomas Carter Phillips | Hair Stylist Blake Erik | Makeup Artist Misha Shahzada | Location Wonders’s New York Apartment
Lauren is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes trend reports, shopping pieces, and celebrity news stories. Prior to Marie Claire, Lauren worked for Harper’s Bazaar and ELLE as a freelance editor with a specific focus on seasonal styles and coveted products. She also worked for Town & Country, where she developed a robust portfolio of fashion roundups and designer profiles.
Lauren graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in communications and a minor in journalism. While attending Penn, Lauren contributed to the university's fashion magazine, The Walk, while also interning for Philadelphia Style Magazine and EveryStylishGirl.
When she’s not exploring the world of fashion, you can find Lauren sharpening her skills as a DJ, discovering new restaurants in New York City (she’s a foodie), and spending quality time with friends and family. Follow her along at @laurenktappan.
