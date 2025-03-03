Taylor Swift's Ex Just Teased His Interest in Playing the Next James Bond at 2025 Oscars

Ever since Daniel Craig announced that he would be stepping down as James Bond following 2021's No Time to Die, there has been much talk about who the next Bond will be. Over the past few years, basically every British actor who could reasonably portray a suave spy has been asked whether they'd be open to taking the role. The latest? Joe Alwyn, an actor who has appeared in a wide variety of films and is in the Best Picture Oscar-nominated The Brutalist, but who is still best known to many as Taylor Swift's ex.

While walking the Oscars red carpet, Alwyn was asked by Variety about appearing on the list of potential new Bond actors.



"Oh wow. Who wouldn't throw their hat in the ring?" the 34-year-old responded. Reporter Marc Malkin asked, "Could you imagine doing it one day?" To which Alwyn laughed and said, "I mean, if you’re offering." Alwyn also said that he likes martinis both shaken and stirred. An adaptable Bond! A chill Bond! A Bond that secretly co-writes pop songs?

Joe Alwyn on whether or not he would be interested in playing James Bond: "Who wouldn't throw their hat in the ring?" | #Oscars pic.twitter.com/rrqw1OOVANMarch 2, 2025

He was wearing a classic tux on the red carpet, so it's easy to see him in the role, too.

Other actors whose names have been talked about as the speculation continues include Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Henry Cavill, Regé-Jean Page, Theo James, and Henry Golding.

Alwyn wasn't the only one talking about Bond at this year's Oscars. The show paid tribute to the James Bond franchise with an introduction from Die Another Day star Halle Berry, a montage of film clips, a choreographed dance featuring Margaret Qualley, and a performance of songs from Bond movies by Lisa, Doja Cat, and Raye. But, sadly, no reveal of the new Bond. Just think, he—or she?!—could have waltzed out in the middle of that dance number.