Why Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Felt Embarrassed at One of Taylor Swift’s Parties
"It was kind of cute, but I was mortified."
In a lot of couples, there's one person who likes to be on time and one person who is somehow always late. It sounds like Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have that same dynamic. Celebs, they're just like us! Well, except that the events they're heading to are hosted by Taylor Swift. Ahead of their new album, I Said I Love You First, Gomez and Blanco filmed conversations between themselves for Spotify's "Countdown To" series. In one conversation, they talked about getting to one of Swift's parties on time, which actually meant too early.
"What was our first party we ever went to?" Blanco asked Gomez. “I don’t know if this was the first, but it was actually really funny. As a couple we went to Taylor's party after some awards show," the 32-year-old singer responded.
"I don’t know, it was kind of cute, but I was mortified," Gomez continued. "Apparently, cool people don’t show up to parties on time."
Gomez and Swift go way back, so it's hard to imagine that it would be that big of a problem to get to one of her parties early. In September 2024, Gomez told Vanity Fair, "She is really like a big sister to me." And when Gomez announced on Instagram that she was engaged to Blanco, Swift commented, "yes I will be the flower girl." So, maybe Gomez was just "mortified" because she was the reason her new boyfriend was at an event so early with no one else around.
Blanco explained that arriving early was not a one-time thing for himself and Gomez. "We’re the first people at every single party when I go with you," the 37-year-old music producer said. "You show up when, like, my mother shows up to a party."
Rather than reveal that she was embarrassed about the party faux pas, Blanco thought his fiancé was going to share another anecdote about the night.
"I thought you were going to talk about the fact that nobody knew we were dating and we were hiding the fact that we were dating," he said. "So we, like, didn't even touch each other or really look at each other."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Blanco and Gomez eventually made their relationship public and Instagram official in December 2023. A year later, they announced that they were engaged. And now, they have their new album coming out and a lifetime of events to show up to uncomfortably early.
Lia Beck is a writer living in Brooklyn, NY, who covers entertainment, celebrity, and lifestyle. The former celebrity news editor at Bustle, she has also written for Refinery29, Hello Giggles, Cosmopolitan, PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly, and more.
-
Elizabeth Warren: This Is What Eliminating the Department of Education Will Actually Look Like
With the Trump administration threatening to sign an executive order to shut down the agency as soon as today, the Senator sits down with 'Marie Claire' to explain how public schools, financial aid, and civil rights would be impacted.
By Andrea Stanley Published
-
Lily-Rose Depp and Margot Robbie Co-Sign Spring’s Mushroom Hair Color Trend
The season's best shades are so luxe.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
30 Beauty Favorites Filling the Extra Space in My Vanity
I've officially stocked up.
By Aniyah Morinia Published
-
Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez Considered Breaking Up for One Big Reason
"I remember us having a conversation about whether we were going to keep dating or not."
By Lia Beck Published
-
Donna Kelce Praises Taylor Swift for Her iHeartRadio Awards in the Sweetest Instagram Post
Just sharing a little update about her son's totally normal, non-famous girlfriend.
By Lia Beck Published
-
Selena Gomez Just Sold a $3,000 Benny Blanco Ring to a Fan for $12
Someone now owns Selena's diamonds, NBD.
By Lia Beck Published
-
New Details About When Taylor & Travis Started Dating Emerge From...Wes from 'The Challenge'??
Reality competition legend AND nosy neighbor.
By Lia Beck Published
-
Taylor Swift's Ex Just Teased His Interest in Playing the Next James Bond at 2025 Oscars
With speculation swirling about who could take over the iconic role, Joe Alywn told a red carpet reporter how he felt about playing the character.
By Lia Beck Published
-
Travis Kelce Just Shared a Life-Changing Decision That Impacts His Relationship With Taylor Swift
"I've got a real bad taste in my mouth."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Just Pulled Off a Secret Date Night Following "Romantic" International Getaway
Grab your passport and her hand.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Here's What Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Really Thinks About Taylor Swift
Honestly, who are we to fight the alchemy?
By Lia Beck Published