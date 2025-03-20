Why Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Felt Embarrassed at One of Taylor Swift’s Parties

In a lot of couples, there's one person who likes to be on time and one person who is somehow always late. It sounds like Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have that same dynamic. Celebs, they're just like us! Well, except that the events they're heading to are hosted by Taylor Swift. Ahead of their new album, I Said I Love You First, Gomez and Blanco filmed conversations between themselves for Spotify's "Countdown To" series. In one conversation, they talked about getting to one of Swift's parties on time, which actually meant too early.

"What was our first party we ever went to?" Blanco asked Gomez. “I don’t know if this was the first, but it was actually really funny. As a couple we went to Taylor's party after some awards show," the 32-year-old singer responded.

"I don’t know, it was kind of cute, but I was mortified," Gomez continued. "Apparently, cool people don’t show up to parties on time."

Gomez and Swift go way back, so it's hard to imagine that it would be that big of a problem to get to one of her parties early. In September 2024, Gomez told Vanity Fair, "She is really like a big sister to me." And when Gomez announced on Instagram that she was engaged to Blanco, Swift commented, "yes I will be the flower girl." So, maybe Gomez was just "mortified" because she was the reason her new boyfriend was at an event so early with no one else around.

Countdown To I Said I Love You First: Selena Gomez & benny blanco In Conversation | Spotify - YouTube Watch On

Blanco explained that arriving early was not a one-time thing for himself and Gomez. "We’re the first people at every single party when I go with you," the 37-year-old music producer said. "You show up when, like, my mother shows up to a party."

Rather than reveal that she was embarrassed about the party faux pas, Blanco thought his fiancé was going to share another anecdote about the night.

"I thought you were going to talk about the fact that nobody knew we were dating and we were hiding the fact that we were dating," he said. "So we, like, didn't even touch each other or really look at each other."

Blanco and Gomez eventually made their relationship public and Instagram official in December 2023. A year later, they announced that they were engaged. And now, they have their new album coming out and a lifetime of events to show up to uncomfortably early.