Joe Alwyn Is "Dating and Happy" a Year On From Taylor Swift Breakup: Source

Joe Alwyn is "doing well" and "focused on work" a year on from his breakup with Taylor Swift.

"He’s dating and happy," a source told People. "He’s a great guy and not into drama in any way."



The insider added that Alwyn has "moved on" from his famous ex, and "certainly doesn’t talk poorly about her." They continued, "He was in love with her, and it just didn’t work out."

Alwyn and Swift reportedly broke up in part because he wasn't loving the attention that came with her success, something that is true about him to this day, according to the source.

"Joe loves acting, but can’t stand the attention that comes with it," the insider said. "He’s not comfortable in the spotlight."

Alwyn has had roles in the likes of The Favourite and Conversations With Friends.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn attend the 2020 Golden Globes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alwyn and Swift broke up last April after six years together.

The singer's new album, The Tortured Poets Department, reportedly contains many references to her relationship with Alwyn.

To start off, it was released on April 19, the date that some of Swift's closest friends and family unfollowed Alwyn on Instagram.

Then, there's the fan theory that Swift confirmed Alwyn cheated on her during their relationship—although her lyrics referring to infidelity could be about Matty Healy, or about an imaginary situation, or be a metaphor for something, so please don't take this for fact.

There's also the album's title, which some think is a reference to Alwyn's group chat with Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal, called the "Tortured Man Club."

We don't know who Alwyn is dating, but Swift had a one-month-ish situationship with Healy after their breakup. She is now famously dating NFL pro Travis Kelce, whom she met last summer.