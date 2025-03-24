Taylor Swift and Jaime King "Do Not Speak" Anymore, But Swift Is "Still an Amazing Godmother" to King's Son
Swift doesn't let anything deter her from being full "Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo" about her godmother duties.
Today in News That Confirms Obvious Things: Taylor Swift is an excellent person to ask to be a godmother (you know, if she happens to be on your shortlist).
Swift is notorious for being pretty relentlessly dedicated to being amazing at literally everything she does, so it shouldn't be that surprising for anyone to learn that she doesn't let a little thing like falling completely out of touch with a godchild's parents deter her from going full "Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo" about her godmother duties.
According to a new report, the "Fortnight" singer has continued to be a doting godmother to Jaime King's youngest son, Leo Thames—even though she and King have completely drifted apart in recent years.
When King asked Swift to be Leo's godmother in 2015, the pair were extremely close, but a source close to King told The U.S. Sun that's sadly no longer the case.
"Taylor and Jaime are not close anymore and don't talk but there is still love,” the insider explained, adding that, even though she and King aren't close anymore, Swift has remained a presence in godson's life. Not only does the singer reportedly send Leo gifts on his birthday and other special occasions, but the source said she would “be there in a heartbeat” if he ever needed anything.
“She has always taken her godmother role and duties very seriously and is the most caring and thoughtful person Jaime could've asked to be there for Leo," the source added. “But their relationship is a lot different now than it was back when Jaime asked Taylor to be his godmother. There is no regular contact."
This probably doesn't surprise King, who wasted no time after Swift accepted the honor before openly gushing that the singer was going to be "the best godmother in the whole world."
“I always thought if I were to have another child that she would be the ideal godmother because the way she not only treats me but the way she treats other human beings," King told E! News at the time. “She's so loving and so giving and so generous and she does everything from her heart and she's incredibly brave and authentic. It's a very rare thing to come across.”
Swift did some very public gushing of her own about her godmother role, including a particularly sweet moment during her 1989 World Tour when she paid tribute to her godson and the impact he'd had on her before a performance of her 2010 song "Never Grow Up."
“I wrote ['Never Grow Up'] when I was like 18 or 19 but my friend just had a baby and she made me godmother of it and I was holding this little baby the other night and I was just thinking differently," she told the audience at Santa Clara's Levi's Stadium in 2015 before performing the sentimental song. “When you're holding onto something that's so innocent and so perfect and has no idea what's coming for it with the world."
Luckily for Leo, whatever the world throws at him, he'll always have the closest thing to a real-life fairy godmother to turn to.
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
