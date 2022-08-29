Taylor Swift Won Music Video of the Year, Announced a New Album, AND Rocked a Bedazzled Dress at the VMAs

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Wow, Taylor Swift.
If, after she released four albums in the space of two years (two original and two re-recordings), you had a slight suspicion that the star never sleeps, it appears you may have been right.
Taking to Twitter after the 2022 VMAs, Swift wrote, "Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight."
So a new album is coming and the fans are NOT OK.
Now, let's back up: Swift, prolific and beloved artist that she is, leaped on stage at the Awards ceremony to accept the much deserved Music Video of the Year for her direction of All Too Well: The Short Film.
Wearing an absolutely dazzling bejeweled, roped mini-dress, Swift told the audience, "I had sort of made up my mind that if you were gonna be this generous and give us this [award], I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that [screams from the audience] my brand-new album comes out on October 21."
She then explained that she would release more details at midnight (obvs), which came in the form of the aforementioned tweet. In it, she shared two images: the first looks like an album cover, with just "Midnights" and "Track One" through "Track Thirteen" written in simple ombré blue font next to a close-up, hazy photo of Swift in sparkly makeup and flicking a metal lighter.
The second image is a dimly lit image of Swift sitting at a table with her head in her hand, along with the words:
"We lie awake in love and in fear, in turmoil and in tears. We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren't—right this minute—about to make some fateful life-altering mistake.
"This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terror and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching—hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve ... we'll meet ourselves."
Arghhhh, I cannot wait.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
