Teri Hatcher Is "Definitely Not Ignoring" Her 60th Birthday This Year

Teri Hatcher turns 60 this year, and she's preparing to celebrate the occasion in a way that feels right to her.

Hatcher is set to be treated to a very special birthday present: Her new movie How to Fall in Love by Christmas will be released on her big day itself, Dec. 8.

The film—a cozy Lifetime Christmas romance—marks the first time that Hatcher has had a movie debut on her actual birthday, and she's fittingly excited for it.

"My whole career, I have never had a movie air on my birthday," the Desperate Housewives star told Us Weekly at the Wonderful Lifetime Event on Nov. 19.

Hatcher explained that she doesn't usually do anything for her birthday, but that this year feels different.

"Yeah, it’s just too much. But this birthday I really felt like I wanted to recognize it in the way that I feel like," she told the outlet. "So my daughter turned 27 this year and I said to her, I go, 'That feels like a real age. That’s a legit age, 27.'"

She continued, "And in a funny way, I feel like 60 is a legit age. And what it makes me conscious of is that the people that I surround myself with—this core [group], we’re going the distance."

In terms of what the celebrations might look like, the actress shared, "I have a group of 20 people that we are all going to celebrate in a really special way. I’m just honored that my friends are kind of going above and beyond to celebrate with me. I’m definitely not ignoring it this year."

Though Hatcher typically doesn't really celebrate her birthday, it doesn't stop her from reflecting. For her 59th birthday last year, she appeared to announce she was copying Jane Fonda's "intentional living" aging philosophy, as she reshared footage of Fonda explaining it on her Instagram Story (via People). Love that!