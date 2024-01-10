Eva Longoria Reunites With Her 'Desperate Housewives' Boyfriend Jesse Metcalfe—And Yes, John Is Still Smoking Hot

Twenty years after they first graced our screens as Gabrielle Solis and John Rowland on Desperate Housewives, Eva Longoria and Jesse Metcalfe have reunited, and the world became a bit more beautiful again.

The actors met up in Las Vegas on Monday and made sure to snap a picture for all the John-thirsty fans (myself included).

Metcalfe shared the photo on his Instagram Story with the caption, "Nothin’ like running into an old friend! Love you @evalongoria ❤️.”

Longoria re-shared the story and added the text, "Reunited in Vegas!”

Did Gabby and John run off to Vegas to elope? Nah, it's just friends meeting up, but we love to see it all the same.

Longoria looks as elegant as always in a long black structured coat, while Metcalfe is dressed casual yet smart, in a tan button-down shirt over a white t-shirt and black trousers.

Honestly, the pair haven't let the years change them, as this could literally be a behind-the-scenes shot from filming. They seem to be somehow Benjamin Button-ing their way through life and look just as smoldering as they did two decades ago.

(Image credit: Instagram / Eva Longoria)

In Desperate Housewives, John was Gabby's gardener who became her lover. Something fun and secretive turned into an emotional connection, and it wasn't long before her husband discovered their secret...

Fans loved the pair together, but there was only one problem: the character of John was meant to be only 16 years old! Ooft, that's not okay. In the years since, many fans have had to take another look at that pairing.

Longoria also discussed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight how Metcalfe was the second choice for the role, as the first actor actually looked 16, which wouldn't sit right with viewers. (Maybe that's your first sign?)

Luckily, Metcalfe became the John we know and love, although this relationship was definitely more problematic than we initially gave it credit for. Case in point? In season one, Metcalfe was 25 years old, and Longoria was 27.

Since Desperate Housewives ended in 2012, Metcalfe has starred in numerous films, and Longoria has expanded her career as a producer, director, and entrepreneur.

Maybe there's still hope for another Desperate Housewives season one day? Like what they did for Gilmore Girls? I'll never stop hoping for the return to Wisteria Lane!

(Image credit: Getty Images)