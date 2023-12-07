The Crown's 2 Princess Dianas Hung Out on the Red Carpet in a Multiverse Moment

The Crown's two Princess Dianas spent quality time together on the red carpet for the show's finale celebration in London this week, and it was a glorious multiverse moment for us all.
Emma Corrin—who plays the late royal in the show's season 4—and Elizabeth Debicki—who takes over for seasons 5 and 6—hung out during the Dec. 5 event, and they looked like they were having the best time, with both of them absolutely cracking up and seeming generally delighted to get to chat to each other.
Netflix U.K. clearly relished this adorable moment, because the streaming giant posted a few photos from it on Instagram, captioning it, "When Diana met Diana" with a red heart emoji.
The show's fans were equally delighted by all of this, with one person commenting, "They both did a brilliant job."
Someone else asked, "How are they not the same person???" which, fair.
"These two gave the greatest Diana performances of all time. We were lucky to have them in the role," said someone else.
Meanwhile, others were eager for us to be treated to a picture of all the actresses who played the late Queen Elizabeth together (that's: Claire Foy, Olivia Colman and Imelda Staunton), or one of all the Princess Margarets (that's: Vanessa Kirby, Helena Bonham-Carter and Lesley Manville).
Season 6 is The Crown's last, and the last few episodes are set to be released on Netflix on Dec. 14. Part 1 aired on Nov. 16, and fans are understandably pretty impatient for the last installment.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
