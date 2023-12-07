The Crown's 2 Princess Dianas Hung Out on the Red Carpet in a Multiverse Moment

The Crown's two Princess Dianas spent quality time together on the red carpet for the show's finale celebration in London this week, and it was a glorious multiverse moment for us all.

Emma Corrin—who plays the late royal in the show's season 4—and Elizabeth Debicki—who takes over for seasons 5 and 6—hung out during the Dec. 5 event, and they looked like they were having the best time, with both of them absolutely cracking up and seeming generally delighted to get to chat to each other.

(Image credit: Getty)

Netflix U.K. clearly relished this adorable moment, because the streaming giant posted a few photos from it on Instagram, captioning it, "When Diana met Diana" with a red heart emoji.

The show's fans were equally delighted by all of this, with one person commenting, "They both did a brilliant job."

Someone else asked, "How are they not the same person???" which, fair.

"These two gave the greatest Diana performances of all time. We were lucky to have them in the role," said someone else.

Meanwhile, others were eager for us to be treated to a picture of all the actresses who played the late Queen Elizabeth together (that's: Claire Foy, Olivia Colman and Imelda Staunton), or one of all the Princess Margarets (that's: Vanessa Kirby, Helena Bonham-Carter and Lesley Manville).

(Image credit: Getty)

Season 6 is The Crown's last, and the last few episodes are set to be released on Netflix on Dec. 14. Part 1 aired on Nov. 16, and fans are understandably pretty impatient for the last installment.