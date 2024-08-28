The Internet Can’t Believe Gov. Tim Walz is Younger Than Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise

After Vice President Kamala Harris became the Democratic nominee for president and chose Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate, all eyes have been on the former coach and father of two.

As the country is learning more about the Democratic vice presidential nominee, the internet is losing its you-know-what over one surprising fact: Gov. Tim Walz is younger than Hollywood A-listers Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise.

Gov. Tim Walz was born on April 6, 1964. Tom Cruise was born on July 3, 1962. Brad Pitt was born on December 18, 1963.

So, yes, believe it or not, Walz is younger than both actors—a fact that the internet is having a tough time wrapping its collective hive mind around.

"Guy in the middle is the youngest. Wild," one person posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, along with pictures of the three (we'll let you guess who was pictured in the middle).

"Still wrapping my mind around the fact that Brad Pitt is older than Tim Walz," another commented.

Tim Walz discusses Project 2025 and Republican policies on reproductive health. (Image credit: Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

"Tim Walz is younger than Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, & (dare I say) even Keanu Reeves," another posted.

"Folk are missing something essential in takes like these," one person observed. "Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise are exceptions to they peoples aging. Tim Walz is not but even then, he's aged better than the average yt 60 y/o."

Prior to being named the Democratic vice presidential nominee, Walz was a relatively unknown governor. Now, both his policies and his personal life has taken center stage, including his experience with infertility as a supportive husband and his relationship with his teenage son.

During this year's Democratic National Convention (DNC), Walz discussed his family while accepting his party's nomination.

"If you’ve never experienced the hell that is infertility, I guarantee you, you know somebody who has," Walz said to the boisterous crowd inside the United Center in Chicago. "I can remember praying each night for a phone call. The pit in your stomach when the phone would ring, and the absolute agony when we heard the treatments hadn’t worked."

Minnesota Governor and Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz is embraced by his son Gus. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It took Gwen and I years, but we had access to fertility treatments. And when our daughter was born, we named her Hope," he continued.

"Hope, Gus and Gwen, you are my entire world, and I love you."

It was at that moment that Walz's 17-year-old son, Gus, stood up while openly crying and pointed to his father, yelling: "That's my dad!"

Gus's reaction went instantly viral, and the hashtag #thatsmydad started trending on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I hope to inspire my kids so much that when they see me speak of the dreams and passion I have for my country they are moved to tears like Gus Walz was," one viewer posed on X.

As a politician, Walz has championed policies to end period poverty in schools, advocated for LGBTQ+ rights and passed a law that provided free breakfast and lunch for all Minnesota students,