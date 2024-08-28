The Internet Can’t Believe Gov. Tim Walz is Younger Than Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise
"Wild."
After Vice President Kamala Harris became the Democratic nominee for president and chose Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate, all eyes have been on the former coach and father of two.
As the country is learning more about the Democratic vice presidential nominee, the internet is losing its you-know-what over one surprising fact: Gov. Tim Walz is younger than Hollywood A-listers Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise.
Gov. Tim Walz was born on April 6, 1964. Tom Cruise was born on July 3, 1962. Brad Pitt was born on December 18, 1963.
So, yes, believe it or not, Walz is younger than both actors—a fact that the internet is having a tough time wrapping its collective hive mind around.
"Guy in the middle is the youngest. Wild," one person posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, along with pictures of the three (we'll let you guess who was pictured in the middle).
"Still wrapping my mind around the fact that Brad Pitt is older than Tim Walz," another commented.
"Tim Walz is younger than Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, & (dare I say) even Keanu Reeves," another posted.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
"Folk are missing something essential in takes like these," one person observed. "Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise are exceptions to they peoples aging. Tim Walz is not but even then, he's aged better than the average yt 60 y/o."
Prior to being named the Democratic vice presidential nominee, Walz was a relatively unknown governor. Now, both his policies and his personal life has taken center stage, including his experience with infertility as a supportive husband and his relationship with his teenage son.
During this year's Democratic National Convention (DNC), Walz discussed his family while accepting his party's nomination.
"If you’ve never experienced the hell that is infertility, I guarantee you, you know somebody who has," Walz said to the boisterous crowd inside the United Center in Chicago. "I can remember praying each night for a phone call. The pit in your stomach when the phone would ring, and the absolute agony when we heard the treatments hadn’t worked."
"It took Gwen and I years, but we had access to fertility treatments. And when our daughter was born, we named her Hope," he continued.
"Hope, Gus and Gwen, you are my entire world, and I love you."
It was at that moment that Walz's 17-year-old son, Gus, stood up while openly crying and pointed to his father, yelling: "That's my dad!"
Gus's reaction went instantly viral, and the hashtag #thatsmydad started trending on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"I hope to inspire my kids so much that when they see me speak of the dreams and passion I have for my country they are moved to tears like Gus Walz was," one viewer posed on X.
As a politician, Walz has championed policies to end period poverty in schools, advocated for LGBTQ+ rights and passed a law that provided free breakfast and lunch for all Minnesota students,
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
-
Queen Elizabeth's Corgis Still Bringing "Unconditional Love" and "Joy" to Sarah Ferguson
Before her death, the Queen entrusted her beloved corgis to Duchess Sarah and Prince Andrew.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Share Hopeful Message in Honor of the 2024 Paralympics
“Looking forward to another few weeks of incredible sport.”
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Sabrina Carpenter's Micro Shorts Are an Ode to Her New Album
She never misses the style mark.
By Lauren Tappan Published