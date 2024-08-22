VP Candidate Gov. Tim Walz’s son, Gus, Stole the Show on Night 3 of the Democratic National Convention
The internet can’t get enough of the 17-year-old’s love for his dad.
The third night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago was a star-studded affair.
From actress Mindy Kaling (who gave her well-wishes to Ben Affleck), to television icon Oprah Winfrey (who gave a shoutout to so-called childless cat ladies) to former President Bill Clinton, there was no shortage of big names and even bigger speeches.
But it was Democratic vice presidential nominee and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's son, Gus, who stole the show on Wednesday evening, especially when his father took the DNC stage.
Shortly after Gov. Walz accepted his party’s nomination for the vice presidency, the proud father of two shared the emotional story of how he was able to build a family with his wife, Gwen.
"If you’ve never experienced the hell that is infertility, I guarantee you, you know somebody who has," Walz said to the boisterous crowd inside the United Center. "I can remember praying each night for a phone call. The pit in your stomach when the phone would ring, and the absolute agony when we heard the treatments hadn’t worked.
"It took Gwen and I years, but we had access to fertility treatments. And when our daughter was born, we named her Hope," he continued.
"Hope, Gus and Gwen, you are my entire world, and I love you."
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
It was at this moment that the crowd erupted in applause, and Walz's son, Gus, stood up while openly crying and pointed to his father, yelling: "That's my dad!"
Gus's reaction went instantly viral, and the hashtag #thatsmydad started trending on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"Well all us childless cat ladies just became Gus Walz's adoptive aunties so there you go," one user posted on X.
"No one in that family is telling Gus Walz to be quiet or calm down. Not one of them has flinched at his tears and screaming," another commented. "Do you know how rare this is?!!! These are not just good people, they are extraordinary parents and role models."
"I hope to inspire my kids so much that when they see me speak of the dreams and passion I have for my country they are moved to tears like Gus Walz was," another posted.
Earlier this month, in a statement to People, Gov. Walz and his wife opened up about their son, who has a nonverbal learning disorder, anxiety disorder and attention-deficit/hyperactivity (ADHD) disorder.
"When our youngest Gus was growing up, it became increasingly clear that he was different from his classmates," the couple told the publication. "Gus preferred video games and spending more time by himself. When he was becoming a teenager, we learned that Gus has a nonverbal learning disorder in addition to an anxiety disorder and ADHD, conditions that millions of Americans also have.
"Like so many American families, it took us time to figure out how to make sure we did everything we could to make sure Gus would be set up for success as he was growing up," the couple continued.
"It took time, but what became so immediately clear to us was that Gus’ condition is not a setback—it’s his secret power."
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
-
It's Time Invest in a Blow Dryer
Our favorites range from TikTok-famous blow dryers to classics from Dyson and Drybar.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Play "Fast and Loose With the Truth," Royal Expert Claims
"Just do things that are real rather than staged with loads of outfit changes."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Gymnast and “Pommel Horse Guy” Stephen Nedoroscik Will Be a Contestant on ‘Dancing with the Stars’
The athlete captured the internet’s heart during the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.
By Danielle Campoamor Published