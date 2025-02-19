How It Feels to Go Mainstream After 18 Years, According to Tinashe

Tinashe has made it big.

The singer's 18-year-long career has finally culminated in widespread recognition, which includes re-entering the Billboard charts for the first time since 2016 with her 2024 single "Nasty."

The song put the artist squarely back on the map, thanks in part to a viral TikTok and to a mashup from none other than Janet Jackson.

But though she's found amazing—and well-deserved success—Tinashe remains realistic. "It was really validating to have a quote-unquote hit again; to have everyone talking about me," she told Marie Claire in a cover story for our digital Beauty Issue. "But at the same time, it's so fickle, so you can't put too much on those moments."

(Image credit: Tracy Nguyen)

Essentially, Tinashe is doing her best not to get too swept up in her growing fame, and she has several strategies for keeping her feet firmly planted on the ground.

The first is her reliance on a tight-knit group of friends and family, whom she sees as often as possible.

"It's helped ground me in the industry, because it helps me really connect with myself," she told us. "I've never felt like, amongst those people, that I have to be performing all the other things that the industry requires you to do. I can always return to this feeling grounded, feeling like myself—never having to change."

(Image credit: Tracy Nguyen)

Speaking of change, Tinashe puts a little distance between her home self and her public self by putting on a bit of a character for the stage, especially via her love of makeup—which she doesn't wear daily. On stage, "I can tap into that and it makes me feel like I'm turning on this character," she says. "When I say character, it's not a separation. It definitely still feels like me."

Meanwhile, when she's home, she's definitely a lot more low-key. She loves watching documentaries, playing video games, and hanging out with her cat, PJ. She's just a girl!!!