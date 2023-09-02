Tom Holland Publicly Gushes Over Girlfriend Zendaya in Honor of her 27th Birthday

The couple are normally fiercely private.

Zendaya and Tom Holland
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By Rachel Burchfield
published

Zendaya turned 27 yesterday, and the occasion inspired her normally private boyfriend Tom Holland to celebrate her publicly: “My birthday girl,” he captioned a photo of Zendaya in full snorkeling gear on his Instagram story, giving a thumbs-up to the camera. He added a heart-eyes emoji for extra emphasis.

The second photo he shared tripled the heart-eye emojis and showed Zendaya “from behind on a stroll through a park as she walked two dogs, her hair blowing in the wind,” People reports. 

Tom Holland and Zendaya on the red carpet promoting Spider-Man

(Image credit: Getty)

Holland’s birthday tribute follows Zendaya’s own birthday shoutout to him back in June, when she wished Holland a happy birthday alongside a series of photos of her boyfriend, also adding her own series of emojis. Holland “had a smile from ear to ear in one pic, snapped as he posed on a cliff overlooking a sprawling sea,” People reports. “Another pic showed Holland making a heart symbol with his hands as he swam in the water.”

Tom Holland and Zendaya look lovingly at one another on the red carpet

(Image credit: Getty)

Zendaya recently opened up to Elle about public interest in her relationship with Holland: “Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public,” she said. “I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share. It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist.”

She added “You can’t hide. That’s not fun either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”

Zendaya and Tom Holland on a red carpet

(Image credit: Getty)

Zendaya and Holland have known one another for years, having met on the set of the Spider-Man franchise, in which they both star. They have been a couple since at least 2021, though they had been rumored to be a couple for years prior; heretofore, they have kept their relationship largely under wraps.

