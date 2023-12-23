Tori Spelling is Every Overwhelmed Mom Franticly Holiday Shopping Last-Minute

Celebrities—they're just like us!



A mere few days before Christmas Day, actress Tori Spelling admitted to some last-minute holiday shopping in an Instagram post that every overworked, overwhelmed and exhausted mom can relate to this holiday season.



“It’s Dec. 22 and I officially bought my first gift for Christmas,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 star wrote in a post shared on her Instagram stories, which also featured a photo of a silver Christmas ornament. “5 Christmas lists to tackle. 3 Days to do. Missed the Amazon Prime cut off. Now I have to brave the mall alone.

"Crushing this single mom Christmas 2023,” she also wrote, adding a laughing face and tears emoji because, you know, duh.

(Image credit: Instagram: @torispelling)

Spelling shares four children with her ex-husband, Dean McDermott—Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, and Finn, 11. McDermott also has a son, Jack, from his previous marriage to Mary Jo Eustace.

In June, 2023, McDermott announced that the couple had split in a now-deleted post on Instagram, as reported by People.

"It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own," McDermott wrote at the time. "We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time."

While Spelling has yet to comment on the end of her marriage publicly, McDermott opened up about the split in a November interview with The Daily Mail.

"I just isolated more and more and more and she isolated with the kids. We were roommates," the actor told the outlet at the time. "Rarely, rarely, rarely did we eat together. We'd sit down and have a family meal but it was always disjointed. It made me feel worse because I knew I was a big part of (the problem) and I was at a place where I felt there was nothing I could do about it."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier this month, Spelling took her four children to the Jingle Ball 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

"Music , Kiddos, and Sequins OH MY! My kids and friends and family had the BEST time this past weekend! Thank you for everything @iheartradio @iheartjingleball you made a pre-teen girl, teen girl, and mom's dream come true seeing @oliviarodrigo," the star wrote on Instagram.

"After a challenging 2023 it was everything to see Olivia! She’s been our anthem and music champion thru this time," she continued. "We sang our hearts out to her."