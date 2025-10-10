This week, the Beckham family stepped out in full force to support family matriarch Victoria Beckham at the world premiere of her new Netflix docuseries, Victoria Beckham—well, almost full force.

The oldest Beckham kid, Brooklyn, was noticeably absent from the event amid rumors of an ongoing rift in the family.

Instead of letting Brooklyn's absence bring the mood down, however, the former Spice Girl and fashion designer used the moment as an opportunity to put in the world to mend any rift that might be present by showing her oldest son some love and letting him know that he was still there in her heart.

Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, have been noticeably absent from Beckham family functions in recent months, People reports, despite receiving invitations to attend from Brooklyn's side of the family.

"There are tensions between Brooklyn and Nicola and the family," a source told the outlet, adding, "The relationship is definitely not beyond repair. They love and are always there for him. They’re just hurt and disappointed that he’s now playing no part in family life."

While Brooklyn, 26, skipped the event, his three younger siblings—Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14, were all in attendance to support their mom in-person.

During a speech she delivered to the audience who gathered for the docuseries' world premiere at the The Curzon Mayfair in London on Oct. 8, Beckham made sure to mention Brooklyn right alongside his siblings.

“My children: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, Harper—and David—oh my God, he’s not a child! I was doing so well without cards as well!” she joked (per People).

"You know, it's it's taken me this process to really be proud of what I've achieved and to realize finally that I am enough," the mother of four said as she continued her speech at the premiere.

Beckham went on to give her husband, David Beckham, a shout out of his own, thanking him "for convincing me and then forcing me, giving me no choice," and describing the process of working on the docuseries as "a very emotional experience" that was so emotional, in fact, that she said working on the project felt like the equivalent of undergoing "a year's intense therapy."

Beck also took to Instagram to celebrate the premiere, sharing a beaming picture of her family (minus Brooklyn, of course) posing together on the premiere's chic, dusty mauve carpet.

"I’m so proud of what we’ve built together and to be here with my family tonight," Beckham gushed in the post's caption. "Thank you to the incredible people that worked so hard to make this happen. I love you all so much! x"

Later, the former pop icon shared additional posts from the series' premiere, courtesy of Netflix UK, including a video post with behind the scenes footage from the premiere's carpet (with an emphasis on the fashion on the carpet, naturally).

