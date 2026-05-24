Oscar nominee Renate Reinsve made an impact on the Cannes Film Festival 2026 red carpet in a custom Louis Vuitton by Nicolas Ghesquière outfit, which most definitely skirted the strict dress code.

Reinsve—who is styled by Karla Welch—is in Cannes to promote her next movie, Cristian Mungiu's Fjord, which was awarded the coveted Palme d'Or at the festival. To receive the accolade alongside director Mungiu and co-star Sebastian Stan, the Presumed Innocent star wore a custom look created by Louis Vuitton.

The Norwegian actress's outfit consisted of a long black cloak dress featuring a completely open torso. Instead of going naked underneath the risqué dress, Reinsve wore a pair of glittering silver sequin bootcut pants and matching silver pointed-toe pumps.

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Renate Reinsve wearing a custom Louis Vuitton dress with sequin pants at Cannes Film Festival 2026. (Image credit: Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

Last year, Cannes Film Festival attempted to implement a naked dress ban, alleging that "nudity is prohibited" on the red carpet "for decency reasons." Since then, stars have found ways to circumnavigate the so-called "ban"—or ignore it altogether. For instance, Marion Cotillard's crochet Chanel gown cleverly shut down the conversation regarding what counts as "nudity" earlier this week.

Renate Reinsve on the Cannes Film Festival 2026 red carpet. (Image credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

When asked what she wished she'd known at the start of her career, Reinsve told ELLE in 2025, "Not to be so scared and shy and embarrassed about everything. But that did shape me as an actor, because I always had [to work past] that resistance of feeling scared. But it would have been nice to have learned sooner how to accept myself."

Following her latest film's Palme d'Or win, hopefully Reinsve is feeling a little more accepted, now.

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