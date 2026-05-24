Renate Reinsve Flaunts the Cannes Dress Code in a Very Naked Louis Vuitton Gown and Sequin Pants
Rules are made to be broken.
Oscar nominee Renate Reinsve made an impact on the Cannes Film Festival 2026 red carpet in a custom Louis Vuitton by Nicolas Ghesquière outfit, which most definitely skirted the strict dress code.
Reinsve—who is styled by Karla Welch—is in Cannes to promote her next movie, Cristian Mungiu's Fjord, which was awarded the coveted Palme d'Or at the festival. To receive the accolade alongside director Mungiu and co-star Sebastian Stan, the Presumed Innocent star wore a custom look created by Louis Vuitton.
The Norwegian actress's outfit consisted of a long black cloak dress featuring a completely open torso. Instead of going naked underneath the risqué dress, Reinsve wore a pair of glittering silver sequin bootcut pants and matching silver pointed-toe pumps.
Last year, Cannes Film Festival attempted to implement a naked dress ban, alleging that "nudity is prohibited" on the red carpet "for decency reasons." Since then, stars have found ways to circumnavigate the so-called "ban"—or ignore it altogether. For instance, Marion Cotillard's crochet Chanel gown cleverly shut down the conversation regarding what counts as "nudity" earlier this week.
When asked what she wished she'd known at the start of her career, Reinsve told ELLE in 2025, "Not to be so scared and shy and embarrassed about everything. But that did shape me as an actor, because I always had [to work past] that resistance of feeling scared. But it would have been nice to have learned sooner how to accept myself."
Following her latest film's Palme d'Or win, hopefully Reinsve is feeling a little more accepted, now.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.