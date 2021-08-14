Celebrities are usually excited to be able to call members of the royal family friends, but that's reportedly proving to be stressful for David and Victoria Beckham.

The couple have been friends with Prince William and Prince Harry for several years and attended Will's wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011 and Harry's to Meghan Markle in 2018.

A source close to Victoria says she's worried that they'll have to choose sides and risk appearing to "snub" one of the couples when it comes time to finalize the guest list for their son Brooklyn's upcoming wedding to Nicola Peltz.

Prince William and Prince Harry's famous friends may be forced to take sides in the brothers' ongoing feud, it seems.

According to a report from The Mirror, the Beckhams are currently dealing with how to balance their longtime friendships with the royals as they plan the the guest list for their son Brooklyn's upcoming wedding to actress Nicola Peltz.

As the Mirror notes, David and Victoria's friendship with the royals goes back years and the couple were invited to William's 2011 wedding to Kate Middleton as well as Harry's 2018 wedding to Meghan Markle. More recently, however, David has been spotted socializing with the Cambridges (he was snapped standing near Will, Kate, and their oldest son, Prince George, at the Euros at Wembley Stadium this summer), while Victoria has reportedly "been forging a friendship with Meghan since she moved to California."

Apparently, Victoria is worried that she'll have to choose sides when it comes time to send out invitations.

"Vic’s a bit concerned about inviting both couples and all the attention being focused on the warring Royals rather than her son and his future wife," a source told Closer magazine (per The Mirror)."Whoever they don’t invite, it will look like a snub and she’s worried that if she invites both, it will create conflict for her and David given they want to remain on good terms with both couples. She’s understandably worried about being dragged into Meghan’s feud."

For his part, David has been open about his close bond with both brothers for years. In a 2013 Esquire UK interview, he said he would consider Will, specifically, a friend, but spoke highly of his time hanging out with Harry, as well.

"We've done a lot of functions together," he said of the royals. "It's a very normal relationship. With Harry, as well. They're very easy to get along with. They love their sport. William loves Aston Villa, unfortunately, which obviously I give him a bit of stick about." Obviously."

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

