Dua Lipa Co-Signs the Strawberry Red Color Trend and a Key Spring 2026 Denim Craze
It girls are obsessed with this shade.
When it comes to the color trends dominating Spring 2026, maximalism has proven to be extremely popular with the It girls. In recent weeks, strawberry red has been at the forefront of the outfits of stars like Jennifer Lawrence, Katie Holmes, and Sarah Pidgeon. Pop superstar Dua Lipa has now pledged allegiance to the burgeoning color trend in a big way.
In an Instagram post shared by Lipa and the Service95 Book Club, the "Houdini" singer posed with her latest book choice while wearing the strawberry red color trend. Lipa paired a Susmies Isabela Top in the vibrant shade with a pair of distressed jeans—perfectly tying into one of Spring 2026's most popular denim crazes.
Lipa accessorized her outfit with a black leather belt featuring a tarnished bronze buckle, her $40,300 Bvlgari Serpenti Seduttori Watch, and a gold Bvlgari Serpenti bracelet.
In the caption, Lipa explained why she chose Kae Tempest's new novel, Having Spent Life Seeking. "I've long admired Kae Tempest for his body of work, which includes plays, fiction, essays, poetry, five studio albums, and electrifying spoken word performances," the pop star shared. "Watching him move fluidly between forms is thrilling."
As the warmer weather arrives, it seems clear that the strawberry red color trend is here to stay.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.