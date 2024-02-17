If You Want to See Normally Stoic Victoria Beckham Get Completely Flustered, Just Ask Her About Becoming a Grandmother

When the time comes, Victoria Beckham will rewrite the script on what a grandmother looks like, no doubt. But she firmly said this week, that time is not now, and that time is not yet.

“Jesus. What?!” Beckham said when asked by Vogue if she was “excited” to become a grandma. “Woo. Hang on.” Composing herself, she added “I don’t think it’s happening just yet, unless you guys know something that I don’t. It’s not happening just yet,” she responded, acting flustered by the question.

Just in case you didn't know, Victoria Beckham is here to make it clear she's *not* becoming a grandmother yet (Image credit: Getty Images)

The eldest of Beckham’s four children with husband David Beckham, Brooklyn, married Nicola Peltz in April 2022 and, while Beckham doesn’t appear quite ready to welcome the next generation of Beckhams, she acknowledged that she’s excited to one day and has even considered what her grandchildren might call her someday. (In addition to Brooklyn, Beckham is mom to sons Romeo and Cruz and daughter Harper.)

“The last time I was with [Vogue editor-in-chief] Anna [Wintour], I was like, ‘Anna, what do your grandchildren call you?’” Beckham said. “And she said to me, ‘Anna.’ And I was like, ‘Well, that is very elegant, so maybe I’ll take that route.’ But it’s not happening just yet. But, you know, hopefully one day if I am blessed, then that would be wonderful. But we’re not there just yet!” (Consider that message abundantly received.)

The mogul then jokingly added, “Christ, it’s hot guys. It’s hot in here! What’s happening?!”

When the time comes, she might take a tip from Anna Wintour as to what her grandchildren will call her (Image credit: Getty Images)

When the time comes, it will likely be Brooklyn and Nicola who make Beckham a grandmother. (Anything can happen, but our bets are placed here—after all, Brooklyn admitted he wanted to have 10 kids with his wife and told Entertainment Tonight that he’s “always wanted to be a young dad,” adding “I would love to have a family soon, but whenever my wife is ready.”) A 25-year veteran of marriage herself, does Beckham give the almost-two-years-in couple any advice? “I think you just gotta be there for them,” Beckham said, per Us Weekly . “Communication is key and be there to support them, support him [Brooklyn] and Nicola. I don’t like to offer advice. I’m always just there. Me and David, we’re always just there.”

Beckham and Peltz (Image credit: Getty Images)