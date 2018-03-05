Today's Top Stories
1
Doctors Rule Period Pain As Bad As Heart Attacks
2
Hollywood Men Launch #AskMoreofHim Campagin
3
Parkland Students React to CMU Shooting
4
Scientists Find the Cure for Terrible Selfies
5
The Best Street Style From Paris Fashion Week

Watch Frances McDormand's Tremendous Best Actress Speech

Frances McDermond
Getty Images

Frances McDormand just won Best Actress for her role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. She accepted the award, delivering a tremendous, moving, and incredibly Frances McDormand speech:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Okay. Okay. So I'm hyper-ventilating a little bit. If I fall over, pick me up, because I've got some things to say.

So, I think this is what Chloe Kim must have felt like after doing back-to-back 1080s in the Olympic half pipe. Did you see that? Okay, that's what it feels like.

I want to thank Martin McDonagh—look what you did. We are a bunch of hooligans, and anarchists, but we do clean up nice. I want to thank every single person in this building. And my sister, Dorothy, I love you, Dot. And I especially want to thank my clan: Joel and Pedro McCohen—these stalwart individuals were well raised by their feminist mothers. They value themselves, each other, and those around them. I know you are proud of me and that fills me with everlasting joy.

And now I want to get some perspective.

If I may be so honored to have all the female nominees in every category stand with me in this room tonight: The actors—Meryl, if you do it everyone else will, come on—the film makers, the producers, the directors, the writer, the cinematographers, the composers, the songwriters, the designers, come on.

Look around everybody, look around ladies and gentlemen, because we have all stories to tell and projects we need financed. Don’t talk to us about it at the parties tonight. Invite us into your office in a couple days—or you can come to ours, whatever suits you best—and we’ll tell you all about them.

I have two words to leave with you tonight, ladies and gentleman: inclusion rider.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Culture
The First 'Mary Poppins Returns' Trailer Is Here
See the Cutest Couples at the 2018 Oscars
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
SNL parodies the slew of sexual harassment allegations in Hollywood 'SNL' Parodies the Oscars in "Harassment Awards"
Hollywood Men Launch #AskMoreofHim Campagin
Aly Raisman Files Suit Against USOC, USA Gymnastic
The 25 Best TV Shows of All Time
Wonder Woman 2 Villain Could Be Kristen Wiig
10 Things You Never Knew About 'Supernatural'
love actually Emma Thompson on 'Love Actually': It Happened IRL
The 11 Best Mystery Movies of All Time