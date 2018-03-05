Watch Frances McDormand's Tremendous Best Actress Speech

Frances McDormand just won Best Actress for her role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. She accepted the award, delivering a tremendous, moving, and incredibly Frances McDormand speech:

Okay. Okay. So I'm hyper-ventilating a little bit. If I fall over, pick me up, because I've got some things to say.

So, I think this is what Chloe Kim must have felt like after doing back-to-back 1080s in the Olympic half pipe. Did you see that? Okay, that's what it feels like.

I want to thank Martin McDonagh—look what you did. We are a bunch of hooligans, and anarchists, but we do clean up nice. I want to thank every single person in this building. And my sister, Dorothy, I love you, Dot. And I especially want to thank my clan: Joel and Pedro McCohen—these stalwart individuals were well raised by their feminist mothers. They value themselves, each other, and those around them. I know you are proud of me and that fills me with everlasting joy.

And now I want to get some perspective.

If I may be so honored to have all the female nominees in every category stand with me in this room tonight: The actors—Meryl, if you do it everyone else will, come on—the film makers, the producers, the directors, the writer, the cinematographers, the composers, the songwriters, the designers, come on.

Look around everybody, look around ladies and gentlemen, because we have all stories to tell and projects we need financed. Don’t talk to us about it at the parties tonight. Invite us into your office in a couple days—or you can come to ours, whatever suits you best—and we’ll tell you all about them.

I have two words to leave with you tonight, ladies and gentleman: inclusion rider.