Just because you love Post Malone and you love the Red Hot Chili Peppers doesn't mean you have to love them both on the same stage. The 23-year-old Beerbong and Bentley's artist performed with the '80s rock band at the 2019 Grammy Awards, and...wow, it was a lot.
It started with Post's acoustic version of "Stay," and quickly moved into "Rockstar." Then the Red Hot Chili Peppers came with all of their '80s glory to sing their 2016 "Dark Necessities" together.
Twitter, of course, has mixed feelings about the collaboration.
Like I said, it was a lot.
