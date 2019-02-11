Just because you love Post Malone and you love the Red Hot Chili Peppers doesn't mean you have to love them both on the same stage. The 23-year-old Beerbong and Bentley's artist performed with the '80s rock band at the 2019 Grammy Awards, and...wow, it was a lot.

It started with Post's acoustic version of "Stay," and quickly moved into "Rockstar." Then the Red Hot Chili Peppers came with all of their '80s glory to sing their 2016 "Dark Necessities" together.

Getty Images Kevin Winter

Getty Images Kevin Winter

Getty Images Jeff Kravitz

Twitter, of course, has mixed feelings about the collaboration.

going from john mayer reparating a 2004 grammy to donald glover winning for his diet suzan-lori parks video to post malone hazing up the stage with red hot chili peppers gave me severe racial whiplash — Hannah Giorgis (@ethiopienne) February 11, 2019

post malone is what would happen if the red hot chili peppers raised a child together — NOISEY (@NoiseyMusic) February 11, 2019

“Post Malone joined by Red Hot Chili Peppers” pic.twitter.com/WcnHAiViM6 — jon (@prasejeebus) February 11, 2019

Post Malone and The Red Hot Chili Peppers, bringing two different eras of fuckboys together, so beautiful #GRAMMYs — Betches (@betchesluvthis) February 11, 2019

post malone performing with the Red Hot Chili Peppers is the best thing I’ve ever seen — bookus (@Lukasmartinnn) February 11, 2019

Me during this Post Malone/Red Hot Chili Peppers performance pic.twitter.com/Zs8ad7JGl4 — James Thorne (@jamesthorne93) February 11, 2019

Sartre said that hell is other people, but hell is actually the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Post Malone sharing a stage. — Abby Johnston (@ajohnston12) February 11, 2019

I have never been as confused by anything as I am by Post Malone and the Red Hot Chili Peppers performing together #GRAMMYs — Samara Still (@samarrrra) February 11, 2019

Red Hot Chili Peppers and @PostMalone performance gives me life 🙌🏻 #GRAMMMYs — Kelsey Mazmanyan (@cardigankelsey) February 11, 2019

My guy @PostMalone straight performing with the Red Hot Chili Peppers he’s versatile asf — U N D E N I A B L E Talent🤩🎤🚀 (@drewtofficial) February 11, 2019

That @PostMalone and Red Hot Chili Peppers performance was fuckin awesome, gave me chills. And now this @disneyaladdin commercial!!!! 🤩🤩🤩 — Aric (6-10) (@AricSmith56) February 11, 2019

Post Malone and Red Hot Chili Peppers performing separately...together... #GRAMMYs — PotPieBellyFlop (@PotPieBellyFlop) February 11, 2019

I stan so hard for this Post Malone and Red Hot Chili Peppers collab at the Grammys tonight ✨💫🌶 — Sarah ☜ (@sewright8) February 10, 2019

This Post Malone/Red Hot Chili Peppers duo is 🔥🔥🔥 #GRAMMYs — Jonathan Segundo (@J_gundo) February 11, 2019

cannot imagine a more off putting introduction than “post malone joined by red hot chili peppers” — maddie from the local news (@fettyschwapp) February 11, 2019

p... post malone w/ the red hot chili peppers? pic.twitter.com/lwovuuINhp — flcks (@flcksG) February 10, 2019

post malone and the Red Hot Chili Peppers ? pic.twitter.com/JlWIPEEz9e — 🐐 (@johnstons08) February 11, 2019

post malone ft. the red hot chili peppers are being allowed on the stage that less than an hour ago was blessed by michelle obama? #Grammys pic.twitter.com/zIGvQGFjvu — han drescher (@HannahPeterson) February 11, 2019

Like I said, it was a lot.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE