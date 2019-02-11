image
Post Malone and the Red Hot Chili Peppers Performed at the 2019 Grammys

image
By Rachel Epstein
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Getty ImagesJeff Kravitz

Just because you love Post Malone and you love the Red Hot Chili Peppers doesn't mean you have to love them both on the same stage. The 23-year-old Beerbong and Bentley's artist performed with the '80s rock band at the 2019 Grammy Awards, and...wow, it was a lot.

It started with Post's acoustic version of "Stay," and quickly moved into "Rockstar." Then the Red Hot Chili Peppers came with all of their '80s glory to sing their 2016 "Dark Necessities" together.

61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Getty ImagesKevin Winter
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Getty ImagesKevin Winter
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Getty ImagesJeff Kravitz

Twitter, of course, has mixed feelings about the collaboration.

Like I said, it was a lot.

