How to Watch the 2025 Met Gala
The red carpet for fashion's biggest night will be streaming live, and you can watch it from the comfort of your couch.
Fashion girlies, rise—the first Monday of May is finally here, and we're just hours away from the 2025 Met Gala. As superstars across fashion and entertainment arrive at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in N.Y.C. for the biggest red carpet of the year, pop culture enthusiasts can follow along from the comfort of their own homes or watch parties.
This year, the benefit fundraising for The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute is inspired by the exhibition Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. To celebrate the first-ever museum exhibit exploring dandyism and "the role of sartorial style in forming Black identities," the "Tailored for You" dress code calls for "inspired takes" on suiting and menswear, so expect impeccably-styled looks that take inspiration from refined Black men throughout the African diaspora, from "jazz musicians in the 1940s...and Congolese sapeurs," to the late legend Andre Leon Tally.
As for the A-list guests, Pharrell Williams, A$AP Rocky, Colman Domingo, and Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton are set to co-chair the opulent event, with LeBron James serving as an honorary co-chair. Both Rihanna and Zendaya have confirmed that they will be attending, and some of the celebs we're keeping an eye out for include Jennifer Lopez, Dua Lipa, Janelle Monáe, and the Kardashian-Jenners, all of whom have worn some of the best Met Gala gowns of all time. Several of this year's highly anticipated attendees, including Ayo Edebiri, Doechii, Tyla, and Anne Hathaway, have already begun turning Manhattan into their runway in theme-appropriate looks.
If you're wondering what time the event is set to go down and how to tune in from home, look no further: We've put together a guide for everything to know about how to watch the 2025 Met Gala.
What time does the 2025 Met Gala begin?
The 2025 Met Gala will be held on May 5, at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, New York. The red carpet is officially set to begin at 6:00 p.m. EST/3:00 p.m. PST, but early attendees often arrive as early as 5:00 p.m. EST/2:00 p.m. PST.
How do I watch the Met Gala 2025?
The 2025 Met Gala will be streamed live on Vogue.com and across its social media channels, including Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.
E! will also provide red carpet coverage via Live From E!: Met Gala 2025. Viewers can watch the network on cable television, stream it on Peacock, or access it via Hulu Live, YouTube TV, FuboTV, or Sling TV subscriptions.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Who is hosting the 2025 Met Gala red carpet coverage?
Fan-favorite fashion and TV personalities will lead this year's red carpet, joined by the star of one of 2025's most anticipated drama movies. Model/actress Teyana Taylor, TV personality/actress La La Anthony, and Saturday Night Live star Ego Nwodim will host the Vogue livestream, with influencer Emma Chamberlain returning as special correspondent.
Quinci is a Culture Writer who covers all aspects of pop culture, including TV, movies, music, books, and theater. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.
-
How 'Companion' Turned Sophie Thatcher Into the "Perfect Girlfriend"
The film’s creative team breaks down turning the star’s robot character into the \201cperfect girlfriend.\201d
-
The Best On-Screen Style Transformations Ever
From 'Mean Girls' to 'The Devil Wears Prada.'
-
The 25 Best Books About Fashion That Every Style Lover Should Read
From nonfiction deep dives about brands to memoirs by style icons.
-
The 32 Most Fashionable TV Characters Ever
From Carrie Bradshaw of 'Sex and the City' to the cast of 'Bridgerton.'
-
The Most Stylish Film Characters Ever
Get some style inspiration *and* feel like a cinephile.
-
Paige DeSorbo Reflects on How She Went From Feeling "Very Lost" to Her Career Taking "a Turn"
The 'Summer House' star and entrepreneur opens up on the 'Marie Claire' podcast "Nice Talk" about trusting your intuition.
-
The 33 Best Fashion Documentaries Available to Stream
From inspiring designer profiles to shocking exposés about industry scandals.
-
How to Watch the Met Gala 2024
Armchair fashion critics, it's our time.