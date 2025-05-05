Fashion girlies, rise—the first Monday of May is finally here, and we're just hours away from the 2025 Met Gala. As superstars across fashion and entertainment arrive at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in N.Y.C. for the biggest red carpet of the year, pop culture enthusiasts can follow along from the comfort of their own homes or watch parties.

This year, the benefit fundraising for The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute is inspired by the exhibition Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. To celebrate the first-ever museum exhibit exploring dandyism and "the role of sartorial style in forming Black identities," the "Tailored for You" dress code calls for "inspired takes" on suiting and menswear, so expect impeccably-styled looks that take inspiration from refined Black men throughout the African diaspora, from "jazz musicians in the 1940s...and Congolese sapeurs," to the late legend Andre Leon Tally.

Colman Domingo on the 2024 Met Gala red carpet. (Image credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

As for the A-list guests, Pharrell Williams, A$AP Rocky, Colman Domingo, and Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton are set to co-chair the opulent event, with LeBron James serving as an honorary co-chair. Both Rihanna and Zendaya have confirmed that they will be attending , and some of the celebs we're keeping an eye out for include Jennifer Lopez, Dua Lipa, Janelle Monáe, and the Kardashian-Jenners, all of whom have worn some of the best Met Gala gowns of all time. Several of this year's highly anticipated attendees, including Ayo Edebiri, Doechii, Tyla, and Anne Hathaway, have already begun turning Manhattan into their runway in theme-appropriate looks.

If you're wondering what time the event is set to go down and how to tune in from home, look no further: We've put together a guide for everything to know about how to watch the 2025 Met Gala.

What time does the 2025 Met Gala begin?

The 2025 Met Gala will be held on May 5, at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, New York. The red carpet is officially set to begin at 6:00 p.m. EST/3:00 p.m. PST, but early attendees often arrive as early as 5:00 p.m. EST/2:00 p.m. PST.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky on the 2024 Met Gala red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

How do I watch the Met Gala 2025?

The 2025 Met Gala will be streamed live on Vogue.com and across its social media channels, including Instagram , TikTok , and YouTube .

E! will also provide red carpet coverage via Live From E!: Met Gala 2025. Viewers can watch the network on cable television, stream it on Peacock, or access it via Hulu Live, YouTube TV, FuboTV, or Sling TV subscriptions.

Who is hosting the 2025 Met Gala red carpet coverage?

Fan-favorite fashion and TV personalities will lead this year's red carpet, joined by the star of one of 2025's most anticipated drama movies. Model/actress Teyana Taylor, TV personality/actress La La Anthony, and Saturday Night Live star Ego Nwodim will host the Vogue livestream, with influencer Emma Chamberlain returning as special correspondent.