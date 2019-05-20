After eight seasons and 73 episodes, Game of Thrones came to an end Sunday night.

At the end of the series, Daenerys Targaryen is defeated by Jon Snow.

Drogon, Dany's one remaining dragon, carries her away from King's Landing.

This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones' series finale.

In the Game of Thrones finale, Jon Snow is tragically forced to take out his aunt/love Daenerys Targaryen after she goes full Mad Queen and burns King's Landing to the ground. After her death, Drogon, the last of Dany's dragons, carries her body away. Here's what we know about where he takes the Mother of Dragons (RIP).

Why did Jon Snow kill Daenerys Targaryen?

Jon was forced (much to his own heartbreak) to kill Daenerys after her massacre of King's Landing. After the dust settles, Tyrion, heartbroken over the death of Cersei and Jaime, publicly quits as Hand of the Queen and is promptly sentenced to death.

Jon goes to Tyrion, who urges him to kill Daenerys. Jon is very hesitant, but ultimately realizes that it's what needs to be done and that. Dany is incapable of (or unwilling to) showing mercy, he kills her.

Why doesn't Drogon kill Jon Snow?

As soon as Dany dies, Drogon senses it and comes to her side. It looks like he's going to kill Jon for a second, but then he turns and melts the Iron Throne with dragon fire instead—presumably because he knew, in his dragon heart, that the Throne (or the pursuit of it, at least), was what really killed his mommy.

Where does Drogon take Dany's body?

After he's done destroying the Iron Throne, Drogon picks up Dany's body and flies away. Where to though? In an epilogue of sorts, during a meeting of King Bran the Broken's (because that happened) small council meeting, we learn that Drogon was last spotted flying east, but we don't get to hear where exactly. If I had to guess, I'd say he took her back to where Khal Drogo died and he and his dragon brothers were born.

HELEN SLOAN / HBO

Is this the last Westeros will see of Drogon and the dragons?



It could be. Bran makes a cryptic comment about possibly being able to track Drogon himself (you know, using his Three-Eyed Raven magic) and we have to assume that, if he wants to do that, he will. If he wants to—and if he decides to share that intel with anyone else if he does—is another matter.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here