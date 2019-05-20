The Very Best Bran Memes From the Finale of 'Game of Thrones'

Spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8, episode 6.
Well, this is it! The Game of Thrones season finale has happened, and there was a massive, world-altering twist that was totally unexpected: it turns out the Three Eyed Raven Bran Stark was crowned king? As usual, the Internet always has the very best thoughts around anything related to the show and they absolutely did not disappoint. If you don't know how to feel about this news, like me, please allow me to share the very best meme reactions with you so we can process this together.
Bran: Winning by default.
When everyone flames out (sometimes literally) around you...
He knew this would happen the whole time!
Was it all part of the plan??
Thanks a lot, Sansa.
Way to rub it in, why don't you. (Bran's like, maybe not in front of everyone please?)
The Bran puns were spectacular.
I myself have been calling him "Bran Muffin," thanks to my sister coining the term.
Maybe he wasn't the best pick.
You know, relatively speaking? I really thought it was going to be Jon.
Poor Dany.
After SO much struggle, to have another dude take the throne from her without even trying.
Oh, I get it now...
I didn't get the significance of the wheelchair until like just this second:
The only thing the writers got right.
This is why so many people are demanding a reshoot.
Although, there was foreshadowing?
This might be a stretch, but still. I'd like to think the creators knew what they were doing.
Wait a second...
Oh my God, they do look the same. Are the Seven Kingdoms doomed? Probably not.
Thank you, Internet. I feel better now.
