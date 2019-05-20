The Very Best Bran Memes From the Finale of 'Game of Thrones'

Spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8, episode 6.

Well, this is it! The Game of Thrones season finale has happened, and there was a massive, world-altering twist that was totally unexpected: it turns out the Three Eyed Raven Bran Stark was crowned king? As usual, the Internet always has the very best thoughts around anything related to the show and they absolutely did not disappoint. If you don't know how to feel about this news, like me, please allow me to share the very best meme reactions with you so we can process this together.

Bran: Winning by default.

When everyone flames out (sometimes literally) around you...

When you do none of the work on a group project but get all the credit #GameOfThones #branstark pic.twitter.com/ZMKYG7Dizw — Jacob Burdett (@JohnHenderson_9) May 20, 2019

He knew this would happen the whole time!

Was it all part of the plan??

Bran chillin around knowing he was gonna be king while everyone was getting murdered is another level of pettiness #TheFinalEpisode #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/rA6qr2VDBF — Enrico👼🏼 (@fakenrico) May 20, 2019

Thanks a lot, Sansa.

Way to rub it in, why don't you. (Bran's like, maybe not in front of everyone please?)

The Bran puns were spectacular.

I myself have been calling him "Bran Muffin," thanks to my sister coining the term.

this just shows the importance of building a strong personal bran — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) May 20, 2019

Maybe he wasn't the best pick.

You know, relatively speaking? I really thought it was going to be Jon.

Poor Dany.

After SO much struggle, to have another dude take the throne from her without even trying.

Daenerys Targaryen hearing Bran Stark became King of the Six Kingdoms. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/ADSSNpXr4V — padawan ☔️ (@PADDYLAND) May 20, 2019

Oh, I get it now...

I didn't get the significance of the wheelchair until like just this second:

The Lords: WE NEED TO BREAK THE WHEEL



Bran in his wheel chair:#gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/O3ZcN0kkmi — Young Lad (@ye_ole_lad) May 20, 2019

Drogon destroyed the iron throne because it knew bran had a new seat#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/oyc0jUxKUr — tobofre (@tobofre) May 20, 2019

The only thing the writers got right.

This is why so many people are demanding a reshoot.

Bran becoming King of the 6 Kingdoms even though he did not want it at all was excellent foreshadowing on the writers part about how no one wanted the show to end up like this.#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/OECTAGKh1P — D&D are just shit writers (@madman408077) May 20, 2019

Although, there was foreshadowing?

This might be a stretch, but still. I'd like to think the creators knew what they were doing.

In the #GameofThrones Pilot, the camera cuts to Bran, not Jon, when Ned Stark says 'King of the Andals and the First Men' pic.twitter.com/3WxaTKKJwv — Game of Thrones Facts (@thronesfacts) May 20, 2019

Wait a second...

Oh my God, they do look the same. Are the Seven Kingdoms doomed? Probably not.

I CANT STOP LAUGHING AT THE FACT BRAN HERE REMINDED ME SO MUCH OF CERSEI I THINK IT’S THE HAIR AND THE OUTFIT STOPNDKDJDKD #GAMEOFTHRONES pic.twitter.com/EO0f7kWcQU — ً (@emiliacIarked) May 20, 2019

Thank you, Internet. I feel better now.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE