Spoilers for the Weak Hero Class 2 ending ahead. In 2022, the thriller K-drama Weak Hero Class 1 ended with a new beginning, as protagonist Yeon Si-eun (played by actor and K-pop soloist Park Ji-hoon) walked into the first day at his new school, Eunjang High. The first season of the now-Netflix series, based on the popular webtoon Weak Hero, serves as Si-eun's origin story, following the top student as he makes his first-ever friends, Ahn Su-ho (Choi Hyun-wook) and Oh Beom-seok (Hong Kyung), and those friendships fall to paranoia and violence. The season ended with Si-eun brutally attacking the bullies that put Su-ho into a coma; subsequently expelled, he has to face off against a new bully named Choi Hyo-man (Yu Su-bin) at Eunjang.

Arriving on Netflix three years after the original show (and a month after Class 1's debut on the streaming giant), Weak Hero Class 2 begins where the source webtoon does, following Si-eun as he gets entangled in an interschool gang war and, despite being hesitant, makes three new loyal friends, Seo Jun-tae (XO Kitty's Choi Min-yeong), Park Hu-min, a.k.a. Baku (Ryeo-un), and Go Hyeon-tak, a.k.a. Gotak (Lee Min-jae). The season leads to an epic showdown between the students of Eunjang and the Union, led by Na Baek-jin (Bae Na-ra). Even though the Union is backed by the toughest fighters in the area, underdogs Si-eun, Jun-tae, Baku, and Gotak just may be able to bring the organization down.

The Weak Hero Class 2 squad, from left: Go Hyun-tak (Lee Min-jae), Park Hu-min (Ryeo-un), Seo Jun-tae (Choi Min-yeong), and Yeon Si-eun (Park Ji-hoon). (Image credit: Darae Lee/Netflix)

"Si-eun’s always on the side of justice," Park tells Marie Claire of his character. "He analyses things beforehand and makes strategies to fight for justice. The good thing is that he’s not just brave alone, but he has friends who are also brave together with him."

Below, read an in-depth breakdown of Weak Hero Class 2's ending, including the cast's thoughts on their characters' bravest moments and where the series could go next.

What is Si-eun's plan to fight the Union?

Halfway through the penultimate episode 7, Baku travels to Na Baek-jin's school and challenges the Union to a fight against Eunjang. Standing on the school's field with a megaphone, Baku lets everyone know that he's challenging the gang boss, in what Ryeo-un calls his character's bravest moment of the series. The terms: If the Union wins, Eunjang will join the Union. If Eunjang wins, Baek-jin will disband the gang, leaving the area schools in peace.

As always, Si-eun uses his cunning to create a plan that increases the odds of Eunjang defeating the Union. To decrease the gang's numbers, he reaches out to Geum Seong-je (When Life Gives You Tangerines' Lee Jun-young), and convinces him to give over the details of the Union's secret bank account. Si-eun then tells Choi Hyo-man to spread screenshots of the account's transactions to other Union members. When they learn that Na Baek-jin had been siphoning money from the account, the Union members who were only in it for the money refuse to fight.

Baku (Ryeo-un) challenges Na Baek-jin. (Image credit: Darae Lee/Netflix)

On the morning of the brawl, Si-eun gets a text from Seong-je that there's evidence against Na Baek-jin in the Union office, which runs out of a bowling club. Seong-je initially offers the Union's burner phone, but a huge attacker comes out of nowhere and chokes out Si-eun. Seong-je, a chaos demon who loves violence for the sake of violence, just says that "stuff like this is more fun for [him]," and leaves as Si-eun goes unconscious.

Of course, once Si-eun wakes up, he immediately grabs a weapon and knocks out the Union attacker. Jun-tae shows up to ensure Si-eun is okay, and when the attacker wakes up, the pair team up on him in a show of their scrappy fighting styles. While Lee and Ryeo-un attended action school to hone their skills, Park and Choi did not train as much, as their characters are not meant to be skilled fighters. Instead, they rehearsed with the props that they used with their most memorable scenes, like Si-eun's flower pots in episode 4 and Jun-tae's pancake mouthguard in episode 1. "He had to look like he’s not a good fighter, but have that courage and willpower," Choi says of his character's early show of bravery.

Si-eun (Park Ji-hoon) fights a giant Union member in the Weak Hero Class 2 finale. (Image credit: Darae Lee/Netflix)

Does Eunjang defeat the Union in the 'Weak Hero Class 2' finale?

The Eunjang v. Union brawl begins on a dirt field in the pouring rain, with the sides evenly matched after many Union members bailed out. (In a show of solidarity, and to perhaps help us tell the fighters apart, all of the Eunjang students wear their school uniforms for the first time in the show.)

Even as dozens of students fight, the real deciding battle is between Baku and Baek-jin. A large part of Weak Hero Class 2 sets up the former friends' complicated rivalry; Baku was actually the one who taught Baek-jin how to fight and defend himself from bullies, but when Baek-jin became the bully himself, Baku was horrified. Throughout the show, Baku is determined to keep Eunjang out of the Union, even to the point of sacrificing himself by temporarily joining the gang himself, while Baek-jin is obsessed with getting his childhood friend back under his wing.

Baku (Ryeo-un) leads Eunjang against the Union. (Image credit: Darae Lee/Netflix)

The one-on-one match begins with Baku noticeably going for Baek-jin's shoulders and arms, focusing on the upper body. Still, as Baku notes, Baek-jin has surpassed what he taught him, and the Union leader eventually knocks Baku down. The eternally loyal (and already injured) Gotak steps up to take Baku's place, but luckily, a late Si-eun shows up and resumes the fight against Baek-jin instead. While Baku went high, Si-eun goes low, wrapping around one of Baek-jin's legs and beating it with brass knuckles.

One of the many interesting threads in Class 2 is Si-eun and Baek-jin facing off as strategic fighters, which comes to a head once Si-eun reveals the final part of his plan. After incapacitating Si-eun, Baek-jin asks whether they're still in his plan's "margin of error." Si-eun responds that they are, as we see via flashback, that Si-eun not only wanted to weaken all of Baek-jin's limbs, but also give Baku enough time to recover. That's when Baku gets back up and hits Baek-jin with a haymaker, knocking him out and ending the Union.

Si-eun (Park Ji-hoon) arrives at the final battle. (Image credit: Darae Lee/Netflix)

Does Su-ho wake up at the end of 'Weak Hero Class 2'?

Throughout Class 2's eight episodes, Si-eun only truly opens up in notes written to the comatose Su-ho, as Si-eun visits him in the hospital. The student struggles to reckon with his guilt from the events of season 1, which becomes most clear when Si-eun himself is hospitalized after getting hit by a white truck of doom in episode 6. While Si-eun is unconscious, we see that he has trapped himself in a manifestation of the same boxing ring where Su-ho was beaten to near death.

Beom-seok is there with Si-eun, in Beom-seok's only appearance in Class 2. (The character transferred to a school overseas at the end of Class 1.) In these scenes, Beom-seok is the manifestation of Si-eun's guilt, telling him that he will not be able to protect himself or his new friends. Eventually, Si-eun tells Beom-seok that he has to return to his friends and Su-ho. Beom-seok finally stops holding Si-eun back, and the latter wakes up to his mother and Baku at his bedside.

Beom-seok (Hong Kyung) only appears in Class 2 as a figment of Si-eun's imagination. (Image credit: Netflix)

Then there's Su-ho, who stays in his comatose state for most of Class 2. (Eagle-eyed fans found that he'd been in a coma for about nine months.) He briefly has an unstable heart rate in episode 6—hence the call that leads to Si-eun getting run over—but by the time Si-eun wakes up, Su-ho's in a stable condition again. Episode 7 ends with an emotional sequence where Si-eun, via voiceover, apologizes to Su-ho for "forgetting everything that [he] taught [him]. How great it is to have friends. How nice it is to laugh." Si-eun promises to pass what Su-ho taught him on to others as he reunites with Baku, Gotak, and Jun-tae.

After the fight, Class 2 fast-forwards to the next academic school year, when Si-eun is a senior and the Union is long gone. As the four friends enjoy a peaceful Eunjang, Si-eun gets a mysterious call. The quartet runs to what we find out is the hospital lawn, where Si-eun approaches...Su-ho! Finally awake again, Su-ho asks if Si-eun has been alright, before looking behind him and adding, "Who are those guys behind you?"

"My friends," Si-eun answers, before Su-ho replies, "That's awesome." Hearing that his friend is happy for him, Si-eun gives one of his rare smiles in the series, as the credits roll.

Park describes the moment when Si-eun brings his friends to visit Su-ho as the moment where the student, who started the season "riddled with trauma" truly shows that he has overcome his guilt. "He wanted to show Su-ho that he’s now able to make new friends," Park says. "This is entirely the reason why he was desperate to fight the bad guys, and I think this was the moment that shows that he has reached his ultimate goal."

Su-ho (Choi Hyun-wook) wakes up and reunites with Si-eun in the Weak Hero Class 2 finale. (Image credit: Netflix)

Who kills Na Baek-jin at the end of 'Weak Hero Class 2'?

After letting viewers enjoy that happy ending for several seconds, the end credits are interrupted, as Seong-je returns to the bowling club. There, he meets Han Jeong-mi (Hospital Playlist’s Cho Jung-suk), the leader of Cheongang, the adult criminal organization that supervised the Union. Han asks Seong-je to replace Baek-jin as the leader of the new Union; though Seong-je seems to be ambivalent about it, the scene seems to set the former lieutenant up as a bigger presence going forward. Before leaving, Seong-je asks Han if he's heard from Baek-jin, and Han says, "Who knows? I'm curious too."

The next shot is of a funeral wreath, sent from Cheongang to Baek-jin's memorial. Jun-tae, Si-eun, Baku, and Gotak are all in attendance, and Baku looks shattered as he sobs in front of the portrait of his friend-turned-enemy. With that, Weak Hero Class 2 ends on the implication that Han, the series' true villain, killed Baek-jin for disbanding the Union.

Hospital Playlist's Cho Jung-seok plays Han Jeong-mi, the ruthless leader of the adult gang Cheongang. (Image credit: Darae Lee/Netflix)

The shocking development solidifies Baek-jin's place as Weak Hero Class 2's tragic figure, who responded to his trauma by inflicting the same onto others. Viewers only got flashes of Baek-jin's personal history throughout the series, including a sequence where we learn that he's been donating Union money to the orphanage where he was raised. Baek-jin's upbringing was part of the reason he was teased, but when he brought Baku to the orphanage when they were kids, the kind-hearted boy treated Baek-jin as normal.

Class 2 leaves much of Baek-jin's backstory (and Gotak's for that matter, including his knee injury) only partly explained, but the parallels between Baek-jin and Beom-seok, and how people can respond to the trauma of bullying, are clear.

R.I.P. Na Baek-jin (Bae Na-ra), the tragic figure of Weak Hero Class 2. (Image credit: Darae Lee/Netflix)

Will there be a 'Weak Hero Class 3'?

With Class 2 only having arrived on Netflix on April 25, the streaming giant has not given any word on whether there could be a Weak Hero Class 3 on the way. However, Si-eun and his friends do have one year of high school left under the Korean education system. With that mid-credits scene, there is a chance that the characters could return to face off against Cheongang, Han Jeong-mi, and (maybe) Seung-je in one more set of episodes. Park has no idea of the show's future, but if a new season is greenlit, he's already thinking of an epic team-up.

"If there were a Weak Hero Class 3, I’m thinking what If all the friends come together to create this gang," Park said, when asked about Si-eun and Su-ho's reunion. "I think Su-ho would’ve loved Si-eun's friends. In the webtoon, when Si-eun sees Baku, he’s reminded of Su-ho, so I think all the friends share the same vibe. I think Si-eun wanted them to [get along], from the bottom of his heart. That’s why he took them… I think it’s a way of reassuring and comforting Su-ho that even when he was not here, he was doing okay. He made these good friends."