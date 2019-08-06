The Literary Community Reacts to Toni Morrison's Death

Toni Morrison, the groundbreaking author of Beloved and The Bluest Eye, died in New York City on Monday at the age of 88. The news was announced by her publisher, Alfred A. Knopf and confirmed by the New York Times. Morrison was one of the most important voices of the 20th and 21st centuries, a Pulitzer Prize winner and Nobel Laureate whose work explored African American identity, family, and the nature of art itself over her many-decade career. Her latest collection of essays and speeches, The Source of Self-Regard, was published in February.
Shortly after Morrison's passing was made public, the literary community, celebrities, and academics took to social media to celebrate the life of the extraordinary author. Below are a selection of those reactions, and we'll update as more information becomes available:
Roxane Gay
Evette Dionne
George M. Johnson
Elizabeth Gilbert
Keith Boykin
Imani Perry
Celeste Ng
Hari Kunza
Vicky Mochama
We'll continue to add to this as more authors share their thoughts.
For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.