The Literary Community Reacts to Toni Morrison's Death

Toni Morrison, the groundbreaking author of Beloved and The Bluest Eye, died in New York City on Monday at the age of 88. The news was announced by her publisher, Alfred A. Knopf and confirmed by the New York Times. Morrison was one of the most important voices of the 20th and 21st centuries, a Pulitzer Prize winner and Nobel Laureate whose work explored African American identity, family, and the nature of art itself over her many-decade career. Her latest collection of essays and speeches, The Source of Self-Regard, was published in February.

Shortly after Morrison's passing was made public, the literary community, celebrities, and academics took to social media to celebrate the life of the extraordinary author. Below are a selection of those reactions, and we'll update as more information becomes available:

Roxane Gay

RIP Toni Morrison. This is a devastating loss to the world of words, to our understanding of power and it’s reach, to the cultivation of empathy, to rich, nuanced, elegant storytelling. Her work was a gift to every one who had the pleasure of reading her. — roxane gay (@rgay) August 6, 2019

Evette Dionne

Toni Morrison’s eulogy for James Baldwin is one of the most beautiful pieces of language ever put on paper. And everything she said about him applies to her. She gifted us with language, with courage, and with tenderness. She crowned us. https://t.co/qPTkf2JEGZ — Evette Dionne 🏁 (@freeblackgirl) August 6, 2019

George M. Johnson

“If you can only be tall because someone else is on their knees, then you have a serious problem. And white people have a very very serious problem” - Toni Morrison



pic.twitter.com/3MTn8MoelG — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) August 6, 2019

Elizabeth Gilbert

Keith Boykin

"If you can only be tall because somebody is on their knees, then you have a serious problem. And my feeling is white people have a very, very serious problem, and they should start thinking about what they can do about it.”



Rest In Power Toni Morrisonpic.twitter.com/KD0mukv4x0 — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 6, 2019

Imani Perry

Toni Morrison, the greatest writer in the history of this nation. And she wrote to and for US. — Imani Perry (@imaniperry) August 6, 2019

Celeste Ng

Oh, no. So deeply saddened. Thank you for everything, Ms. Morrison. https://t.co/huR38XtyXk — Celeste Ng (@pronounced_ing) August 6, 2019

Hari Kunza

Reports that Toni Morrison has died. One of the few indisputably great contemporary American novelists. The couple of times I met her she exuded charisma. People say of queenly women that they ‘swept into a room’. She had some serious sweep. RIP — Hari Kunzru (@harikunzru) August 6, 2019

Vicky Mochama

toni morrison thought black women were worthy and the best authors of our own lives. she gave us so so much.

rip. — vicky mochama (@vmochama) August 6, 2019

We'll continue to add to this as more authors share their thoughts.

