If you haven't yet binged Grand Hotel, the Eva Longoria-produced drama airing Monday nights on ABC, well, I'm jealous. The series—which is also available on Hulu and Netflix—is a delicious watch, thanks to its tight storylines and shockingly beautiful cast, which includes Roselyn Sanchez, Wendy Raquel Robinson, and 8 Simple Rules' Katey Sagal (who plays an oddly believable mob boss). So, the big question: Will there be a second season?

Unfortunately, your guess is as good as mine—but there have been some murky signs. Ratings for the show have been lukewarm, beating out a couple of competitors in its demo (So You Think You Can Dance, Bull), but coming in behind Mom, Bachelor in Paradise, and reruns of The Big Bang Theory, among others. ABC ratings for the show have ebbed and flowed, but it's worth mentioning that the show is also available on Hulu and Netflix, which don't release show-specific viewership figures. So, theoretically, it's feasible that Grand Hotel's fans are mostly watching the show on their streaming services.

ABC has said it'll make a decision after the show's final episode airs later this summer, per Deadline. "We’re going to wait until the end of its run. It’s a show we like a lot. It’s a show that I wish the ratings were a bit stronger but we’ll make that decision after its run," said ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke.

An intriguing twist: One of Grand Hotel's leads, Justina Adorno (who plays Yoli), has signed up for a recurring role in the upcoming season of the CW's Roswell, New Mexico—but, given that Adorno been publicly supportive of a second season of Grand Hotel, it's likely she's planning to juggle both.

Based on hugely popular Spanish drama Gran Hotel, dubbed "Downtown Abbey on steroids in Spain," Grand Hotel had a lot to live up to. ABC slotted it into the coveted Monday night slot post-Bachelorette, a lead-in that has been considered beneficial for Longoria's show. The series is set in the family-owned Riviera Grand Hotel in Miami Beach and follows the Mendoza family, who own and run the operation, as well as staffers, rival hoteliers, and, as mentioned, mob bosses. (I'm sorry, I'm not over Sagal being a mob boss. Sagal was wasted playing anything other than a mob boss.)

Though the storylines are far-fetched—an undercover waiter! several mysterious deaths! various natural and man-made disasters!—the excellent and thoroughly watchable cast convince you to become emotionally invested in just about every one.

Fans are using the hashtags #GrandHotelSeason2 and #RenewGrandHotel to implore ABC to renew the series:

Come on, ABC. Do the right thing.

