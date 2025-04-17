The Stars of 'Love Island USA' Season 6 Will Return to Our Screens This Summer
The new Peacock reality show will follow Serena Page, Leah Kateb, JaNa Craig, and more outside the villa.
Calling all Love Island USA fans: Season 6's all-star cast is returning to our screens!
Last year, the U.S. iteration of Love Island, hosted by Ariana Madix, became a pop culture phenomenon in its own right, breaking Peacock streaming records and catapulting the cast into superstardom. After the season 6 reunion, fans were left hoping that the trio dubbed PPG and the rest of the fan-favorite cast could return to TV again...not knowing that we would eventually get some very good news.
Peacock has announced that a new Love Island spin-off, with the working title Love Island: Beyond the Villa, is set to premiere soon. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the first-of-its-kind series will "follow everyone’s favorite season 6 Islanders around L.A. as they navigate new careers, evolving friendships, newfound fame, and complex relationships outside of the Love Island villa."
So, how long do we have to wait for the best reality TV cast of the past few years to return? Read on for everything we know about Love Island: Beyond the Villa so far.
When will the Love Island USA spinoff, Love Island: Beyond the Villa, come out?
The Love Island USA spinoff is set to premiere in summer 2025. Peacock has yet to reveal the exact release date, but it will largely depend on when the streamer decides to air its other big summer series: Love Island USA season 7. The premiere for the original series is also undated, but it's expected to arrive sometime in June or July when it aired in the past.
Who will be in the 'Love Island: Beyond the Villa' cast?
Peacock has announced that the season 6 cast members set to return for the new spinoff include: Serena Page, Leah Kateb, Miguel Harichi, JaNa Craig, Kenny Rodriguez, Kendall Washington, Kaylor Martin, Aaron Evans, Connor Newsum, and Olivia Walker. The series will also include "appearances from other former Islanders."
While most of season 6's standout cast will appear, some surprising names are missing, including one half of the season's winning couple. Though Kordell Beckham is not included in the announcement, he has confirmed to PEOPLE that he will appear on the show, just not as part of the main cast.
According to the outlet, Kordell has been cast in a scripted series(!) that will conflict with the filming of Beyond the Villa. Still, the actor will pop in and out to support the cast and Serena, as the pair is still going strong (and absolutely adorable).
As for the rest of the season 6 cast, there's also a good chance that Beyond the Villa will include cameos from alums like Rob Rausch and Nicole Jacky.
