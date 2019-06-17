If you haven’t heard about the new ABC show Grand Hotel yet, you’re about to. The Eva Longoria-produced drama about a family-owned hotel in Miami and the lies, betrayal, and sexiness that go on thereabouts is going to have you hooked from its first episode (which airs June 17). So what is this mysterious new show, and when can you tune in? Read on for all the details we know about Grand Hotel, and why we’re already obsessing.



What’s it about?

The show follows the owner of the last family-run hotel in Miami Beach, Santiago Mendoza. Though his second wife Gigi (played by Roselyn Sanchez and described in the show's promotion as “glamorous”) and their adult kids enjoy living the high life, behind the scenes there’s a ton of drama. And just like Downton Abbey, we get a glimpse into the lives of the people who run the day-to-day at the hotel, as well as the rich folks who use it as a playground.

Santiago (Demian Bechir) and Gigi (Roselyn Sanchez) Getty Images

So how much drama are we talking? Well, we already know that one of the first episodes of the series involves a woman’s disappearance on the hotel grounds. So, you know, pretty dramatic.

Here's the trailer, if you want a taste of just how steamy this show is:

How is Eva Longoria involved?

If you’ve heard anything about Grand Hotel, it might be because of Eva Longoria’s involvement. The Desperate Housewives actress is not only executive producing the show, but she’s directing episodes and making an acting guest appearance. Welcome back to the small screen, Eva!

She plays Beatriz, Santiago’s first wife, according to EW.com : “Beatriz is described as a shrewd businesswoman, a devoted mother, and a loyal friend. But secrets from her past continue to haunt her family.”

This is starting to sound like a primetime soap, and we are here for it.

Is it based on anything?

That’s another cool thing about Grand Hotel: It’s actually a remake of a mega-popular Spanish series called, naturally, Gran Hotel. The show, which was on from 2011 to 2013, concerned lives an aristocratic hotel in Spain and, as with the new show, followed the lives of the aristocrats and servants who hung out there.

The show was big during its run, getting broadcast in several European countries and even getting a Mexican remake called El hotel de los secretos in 2016.

It's even been broadcast in the U.S. before, though this is its first remake stateside.

How is Grand Hotel different than Gran Hotel?

Well the main difference is that the O.G. Spanish show was a period piece, set in the early 1900s when there was an actual aristocracy in Spain. The new show is set in modern-day Miami, where the class system is a little less obvious.

Other than that, though, it seems pretty similar—down to the plot points. For example, both shows have a disappearance early in the first season. So if you want to watch the Spanish show, look out for potential spoilers.

How can I watch the original Spanish show?

It’s on Netflix! If you like drama, attractive people, and subtitles, it might be the perfect show for you.

Watch It

When does Grand Hotel start?

The show premieres on Monday, June 17.

