'Emily in Paris' Season 5: Everything We Know
Or should we say, 'Emily in Rome'?
Spoilers for Emily in Paris season 4 part 2 ahead. Emily in Paris's fourth season came to a game-changing conclusion on September 12, 2024, with the release of season 4, part 2 wrapping up the Netflix dramedy's first-ever two-part season. After the brief wait, the streaming giant's fashionable series came back with several exciting new characters (including a dreamy new love interest for Emily) and a setting switch, as Emily finally used her PTO for a getaway to Rome, Italy. There was even a cameo from France’s First Lady, Brigitte Macron, presumably part of the country's efforts to ensure Emily returns from Rome.
Of course, superfans who immediately binged the guilty pleasure TV show are now clamoring for news of Emily's future, especially after that tease of a possible change to "Emily in Rome." Below, read on for everything we know about Emily in Paris season 5 so far.
Has 'Emily in Paris' been renewed for season 5?
Short answer: Not yet. Netflix has yet to announce a season 5 renewal as of season 4, part 2's premiere, but it's hard to imagine the streaming giant bidding farewell to one of its biggest shows. If the streamer is waiting for viewership numbers to come in, Emily in Paris's odds are looking good, as season 4, part 1 did rack up 792 million minutes viewed in the United States in its premiere week, per The Hollywood Reporter. The outlet also noted that the viewership was down from season 3's debut, but that likely had more to do with only half the season being available rather than all 10 episodes.
In another hint that more Emily in Paris is coming, the series has already added a new addition to season 5... sort of. Back in May 2024, Variety reported that a walk-on role in the show's fifth season was auctioned off as part of the amfAR Gala at the Cannes Film Festival. The winner of the auction reportedly paid €250,000 to appear in the series, with presenters Winnie Harlow and Paris Jackson saying that season 5 was scheduled to begin shooting in mid 2025.
However, a source said at the time that Netflix had not yet greenlit a fifth season, and that the auction item came "Courtesy of [series creator] Darren Star." The auction website was later updated to read that the set visit was "contingent upon season 5 pickup." Still, we're keeping a lookout for news of Emily's future over the next few months.
Who would be in the cast of 'Emily in Paris' season 5?
All of the series' central cast is expected to return in season 5, including Lily Collins (Emily), Ashley Park (Mindy), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Lucien Laviscount (Alfie), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie), Samuel Arnold (Julien), Bruno Gouery (Luc), and William Abadie (Antoine Lambert). Newcomers Eugenio Franceschini (Marcello), Thalia Besson (Genevieve), and Anna Galiena (Antonia) will also likely be back after making their refreshing debuts in season 4, part 2.
Unfortunately, at least one fan-favorite may take more of a back seat in a future season. Speaking with Glamour following season 4, Darren Star revealed that he "doesn't know" how much Camille (Camille Razat) would be in season 5, after she discovered that she wasn't actually pregnant with Gabriel's baby and instead decided to adopt.
"I think the idea that she thought she was going to have a baby, and then to have dealt with that disappointment, and then to discover there was a way to do it with Gabriel that he didn’t want to pursue—[as a result], she realized this was something that she wanted to do on her own," Star told the outlet. "So I don’t know what’s going to happen with her in season five. I’m not sure how much we’ll see of that story right now. But that’s sort of where she’s heading.
What would 'Emily in Paris' season 5 be about?
Emily in Paris's season 4, part 2 finale ends several threads hanging for the series to pick up in future episodes. For starters, Emily has temporarily relocated to Rome, where she'll run an Agence Grateau office and focus on their six-month contract with Muratori (a.k.a. her new beau Marcello's family business). Mindy is back to Shanghai for the first time in years, after a viral clip got her an offer to serve as a judge on the same singing competition that brought about her self-imposed exile. Camile is neither dating Gabriel nor pregnant, but she has new ambitions to raise a child as a single mom.
Also, in a truly romantic cliffhanger, Gabriel is headed to Rome to try to win Emily back, after Alfie of all people (who's now happily taken) urged him not to "let your pride and misunderstanding get in the way of the greatest girl in the world." Gabriel will face an uphill battle, though, as Emily and Marcello are stronger than ever after they got over Emily's work-life balance issues.
Despite that ending shot of Emily leaving her phone behind for a ride on Marcello's Vespa, Darren Star confirmed that Emily's move to Rome will not be permanent, in a post-season interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
"We’ll spend some time in Rome. But she did not change her Instagram handle to Emily in Rome," he told the outlet. "...They can be in more than one city, and Emily can spend time in Rome. She can spend time in Paris, too. She’s not leaving Paris."
Starr reiterated that Emily will return to the City of Light while speaking with Glamour, while also promising at least a few more episodes in Italy.
"I think we will definitely see more Emily in Rome if we have a season five," Starr told the outlet. "Emily [is now] there. There’s an office, and I think the story is taking us there for the moment. So we will spend more time in Italy, but it doesn’t mean we’re leaving Paris."
Starr also dropped some hints toward season 5's potential storylines, including the reveal of Alfie's girlfriend—and confirmation that Alfie will definitely be back in new episodes (yay!). When asked whether the mystery girlfriend will show up, Star teased, "We'll discover next season."
