Let's just get this out of the way: The Politician is batshit crazy...and I love it. In what many have called a morph of every storyline floating around Ryan Murphy's brain, each episode of season one is filled with, well, a lot. There's depression, suicide, sex, Munchausen by proxy (I can't make this up), a throuple, gender fluidity represented with a refreshing normalcy, Jessica Lange's accent, and, of course, politics.

If you're like, this is absolutely ridiculous please tell me more before I binge-watch all eight episodes, here's the SparkNotes version: Payton Hobart (Ben Platt) is a wealthy high school student in Santa Barbara running for student body president, on a mission to eventually become President of the United States. And by mission, I mean he will quite literally do anything in his power to win the high school election, which will eventually set him up to run for Senate, which will eventually get him to the Oval, and...you get it.

Oh, and there's an all-star cast: In addition to Platt, we're blessed with Lucy Boynton (my new style icon), Gwyneth Paltrow, Zoey Deutch, David Corenswet, Julia Schlaepfer, Laura Dreyfuss, Theo Germaine, Rahne Jones, and Jessica Lange, amongst others.

Without posting too many spoilers, I'll let the hilarious reactions to the show, below, speak for itself.

Mostly jealous of the fact of how easy The Politician makes it seem to get haunted by a bisexual ghost with cute dimples — Jackson McHenry (@McHenryJD) September 29, 2019

everything abt the politician on netflix is superb. a sufjan stevens intro? ben platts singing? jessica lange putting the act on hulu to shame???? immaculate. chefs kiss — han (@pr0pes) September 29, 2019

Gwyneth Paltrow’s husband writing a tv show for a role made solely for her premiering on HER birthday...... they don’t make men like that anymore. #ThePolitician — S (@s_ify) September 27, 2019

Started watching #ThePolitician on Netflix and this brings me so much joy every time I see it pic.twitter.com/HKf4jMovXA — kt (@WizzKhaleesi) September 29, 2019

Started #ThePolitician but can’t even get through the first episode because I keep replaying the 3 minute 33 seconds of Ben Platt singing ‘River’ — Tilly Keeper (@tillykeeper) September 29, 2019

this had me bawling yesterday when i binged the whole series. this show really fucked me up #ThePoliticianpic.twitter.com/3i645a6xIq — j — the politician spoilers (@uriellyawsten) September 29, 2019

I described Ben Platt's character in THE POLITICIAN as "Evan Hansen if he never admitted what he did and was adopted by The Murphys instead" and I stand by that. #ThePolitician — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) September 29, 2019

Zoey Deutch as Infinity Jackson is a goddamn GIFT #ThePolitician pic.twitter.com/fd3Em2nsrp — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) September 29, 2019

me thinking about the piano scene btween payton and river #ThePolitician pic.twitter.com/icY5krsmZh — connie! (@apoIIochild) September 30, 2019

when I forgot I had plans and get a "where are you" text pic.twitter.com/kYzp8Xl0aF — The Politician (@the_Politician) September 29, 2019

Was The Politician supposed to be a comedy or what, because, I thought I was signing up for something else and now I’m crying to Ben Platt every time he starts singing. 😂😩🤦🏻‍♀️#ThePolitician pic.twitter.com/D0pk3GZV2p — Hazel Allen (@HazelAllen) September 29, 2019

‘Patricide is so on-brand for the twins.’

- #ThePolitician



This show is fucking genius. pic.twitter.com/LCVor27LWg — Sonali Misra (@MisraSonali) September 29, 2019

georgina hobart is lit rally the rich gay milf of my dreams and i too would jump out a window if she tried to break up with me #thepolitician pic.twitter.com/aimLh0h0YB — bee (@georginahobart) September 30, 2019

HOLY FUCK DID I JUST FINISH THE POLITICIAN IN ONE DAY?!



AND OH MY GOD ASTRID. FUCK I LOVER HER TO DEATH. pic.twitter.com/NGPbUaSrEL — parisa🦋|10.6 (@its_raw_me) September 28, 2019

Ryan Murphy named a character River just so Ben Platt could sing “River” by Joni Mitchell and that is an EXPLOITATIVE way to get an emotional response. #ThePolitician — Caitlin PenzeyMoog (@PenzeyMoog) September 28, 2019

Me waiting for season 2 of #ThePolitician to come out. pic.twitter.com/T7VcYKmTMK — Michelle 🔮 (@elleelletweets) September 29, 2019

The Politician season one is streaming on Netflix now.

WATCH IT

