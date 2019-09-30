image
Today's Top Stories
1
Lorene Scafaria on the Making of 'Hustlers'
image
2
The Leather Maxi Dress Is the New LBD
image
3
Rihanna Just Got Bangs, and Now I Want Bangs
image
4
Channel Fall Vibes in the Catskills
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 3
5
Meghan Markle Speaks Out About Gender Equality

The Best Reactions to 'The Politician,' Ryan Murphy's New Netflix Show

image
By Rachel Epstein
image
Adam Rose / Netflix

Let's just get this out of the way: The Politician is batshit crazy...and I love it. In what many have called a morph of every storyline floating around Ryan Murphy's brain, each episode of season one is filled with, well, a lot. There's depression, suicide, sex, Munchausen by proxy (I can't make this up), a throuple, gender fluidity represented with a refreshing normalcy, Jessica Lange's accent, and, of course, politics.

If you're like, this is absolutely ridiculous please tell me more before I binge-watch all eight episodes, here's the SparkNotes version: Payton Hobart (Ben Platt) is a wealthy high school student in Santa Barbara running for student body president, on a mission to eventually become President of the United States. And by mission, I mean he will quite literally do anything in his power to win the high school election, which will eventually set him up to run for Senate, which will eventually get him to the Oval, and...you get it.

Oh, and there's an all-star cast: In addition to Platt, we're blessed with Lucy Boynton (my new style icon), Gwyneth Paltrow, Zoey Deutch, David Corenswet, Julia Schlaepfer, Laura Dreyfuss, Theo Germaine, Rahne Jones, and Jessica Lange, amongst others.

Without posting too many spoilers, I'll let the hilarious reactions to the show, below, speak for itself.

The Politician season one is streaming on Netflix now.

WATCH IT

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUSBCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
image
Every Great TV Show of 2019
image
Rami Malek Met Lucy Boynton on Set
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Culture
image Theo Germaine Steals the Show in 'The Politician'
image Who Is 'Bachelor' Contestant Alayah Benavidez?
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image 'The Politician' Easter Egg You Definitely Missed
image Maddie Ziegler: Mogul in Training
image Who Is Hannah Sluss From 'The Bachelor'?
image Hillary & Chelsea Clinton on the Williams Sisters
image Lorene Scafaria on the Making of 'Hustlers'
ABC's "Dancing With the Stars" - Season 28 - Season Premiere Could Sean Spicer Win 'DWTS'?
image 21 of the Greatest Adventure Movies Ever Made
ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" - Season Fifteen Is Amelia Shepherd Pregnant on 'Grey's Anatomy'?