Let's just get this out of the way: The Politician is batshit crazy...and I love it. In what many have called a morph of every storyline floating around Ryan Murphy's brain, each episode of season one is filled with, well, a lot. There's depression, suicide, sex, Munchausen by proxy (I can't make this up), a throuple, gender fluidity represented with a refreshing normalcy, Jessica Lange's accent, and, of course, politics.
If you're like, this is absolutely ridiculous please tell me more before I binge-watch all eight episodes, here's the SparkNotes version: Payton Hobart (Ben Platt) is a wealthy high school student in Santa Barbara running for student body president, on a mission to eventually become President of the United States. And by mission, I mean he will quite literally do anything in his power to win the high school election, which will eventually set him up to run for Senate, which will eventually get him to the Oval, and...you get it.
Oh, and there's an all-star cast: In addition to Platt, we're blessed with Lucy Boynton (my new style icon), Gwyneth Paltrow, Zoey Deutch, David Corenswet, Julia Schlaepfer, Laura Dreyfuss, Theo Germaine, Rahne Jones, and Jessica Lange, amongst others.
Without posting too many spoilers, I'll let the hilarious reactions to the show, below, speak for itself.
The Politician season one is streaming on Netflix now.
