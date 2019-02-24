image
Who Is Lucy Boynton, 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Star and Fashion Icon?

Turning lewks, stunting pretty, she's surprisingly from New York City.

image
By Amanda Mitchell
25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesJeff Kravitz

Everyone is already buzzing about the Oscars the weekend—who will win, who will lose, who will be snubbed, and what they will wear. And nobody is more excited about the fashion than me. While some people are pumped to see what Lady Gaga is wearing (and trust me, I am anticipating a lewk), there's another person who has been low-key killing on the red carpets this red carpet season. I'm talking about Bohemian Rhapsody's Lucy Boynton, who is slowly emerging as fashion's new It Girl, because she's daring with both her outfits and her makeup, and there's nothing better than a star who can turn a look out on a red carpet.

Since she's slowly become my new favorite fashion star, there's no reason I don't know everything about her, so I decided to inform the masses, too. Here's everything we know about Lucy Boynton.

She found love in a Bohemian place.

The 25-year-old Brit burst onto the mainstream when she appeared alongside Rami Malek in Bohemian Rhapsody, playing Freddie Mercury's partner Mary Austin. And their love on set turned into love off-set, too. A source told Us Weekly that the duo had paired up back in April 2018: "They met while filming Bohemian Rhapsody in London. He is so into her. He goes and visits her in London all the time."

But we didn't get official confirmation that the pair were in luuuuuv until Malek professed his love for her in his acceptance speech for the Breakthrough Artist Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival on January 3, saying "Thank you, Lucy Boynton. You have been my ally, my confidante, my love. Thank you so much." I swoon. Alexa, play "Somebody to Love."

image
Getty Images

Her parents' career reflected her first acting role.

Boynton, who was born in New York City but raised in England, is the daughter of Graham Boynton and Adriaane Pielou, both writers. Graham is the group travel editor at the Telegraph, and Adriaane is a travel writer.

image
Getty Images

Lucy got her first acting role at age 12, playing a young Beatrix Potter in Miss Potter alongside Renée Zellweger and Ewan McGregor. She was inspired to go into acting after watching the movie My Girl four times a day. I'm glad she was as affected by the "He can't see without his glasses!" scene as the rest of us.

Music-oriented films seem to be her forte.

You may recognize Boynton from the 2016 sleeper hit Sing Street, where she starred as the love interest of a boy who starts a band to escape his home life, and also to impress a girl. It's really as charming as it sounds.

image
Getty Images

Up next for her is a role alongside Dear Evan Hansen's Ben Platt and Gwyneth Paltrow called The Politician, created by Glee's Ryan Murphy for Netflix, so while it may not be a musical, surely the set will have a total musical vibe.

