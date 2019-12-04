Potential spoilers for The Bachelor. The names of a few important contestants have begun to emerge from Peter Weber's Bachelor season, which airs on ABC January 6. One of those contestants is Sydney Hightower, who has very little spoiler-y drama attached to her name thus far, but has quietly advanced through the season.

Could she be this season's dark horse—like Katie Morton on Colton Underwood's season, who ended up having a particularly strong appearance on Bachelor in Paradise? Here's what we know so far about the contestant.

Her Instagram is set to private.

Unlike a lot of other Bachelor contestants who set their Instagram profiles to public after the show finishes filming, Hightower's still set to private. She doesn't share much information beyond her state and email. We know she's from Birmingham and is 24 years old, but otherwise we'll just need to (sigh) wait until the show starts to get some insider deets about her.

She went to high school with Hannah Brown.

We do know one cool thing about Hightower. Even though she isn't actually the only contestant who's from Alabama this season—Madison Prewett, who's also rumored to do well, is also a 'Bama girl—but Hightower was classmates with Brown at Tuscaloosa County High School. They actually were there at the same time, too. So I wonder if that'll make things awkward when Brown shows up (twice!) this season:

Will they say hi? Will Brown even remember her? Will they not talk about it at all? Will Hightower start some rumors? (Please, no.) Someone give me details!

She does fairly well on the show.

No spoilers about who won, but Hightower at the very least cracks the top 12. She'll be one to watch—contestants from the top echelons (as well as the occasional funny contestant from night one) can show up on other Bachelor shows like Bachelor in Paradise. If you remember, Connor Saeli, who ended up being a fan fave and dated Whitney Fransway for a brief period after appearing on BiP, was a top 12 contestant before he self-eliminated. So if Hightower doesn't win Weber's heart, we still might see her again.

Here's everything we know about what happens this season.

