What Happens On 'The Bachelor' During Peter Weber's Season?

image
By Katherine J Igoe
ABC's "The Bachelorette" - Season 15
Ed HerreraGetty Images

Spoilers for The Bachelor. Peter Weber, a.k.a. Pilot Peter, a.k.a. the Windmill Hookup Guy, a.k.a. the man that Bachelor Nation is calling "the perfect guy," is our new Bachelor. He's actually our second pilot, after Jake Pavelka, but will hopefully have a less nutty season. Signs are looking good so far—Weber has a strong connection to his family (his brother and dad are pilots and his mom was a stewardess) and a smart, low-key, empathetic energy. Weber came in a close third on her season, and Hannah admitted that he was a terrific guy after their time together ended. So what do we know about his season so far?

Weber was IDed as the potential lead months in advance.

Whispers of Pilot Peter started as soon as fans learned that he wasn't Hannah's final pick (he made it to overnights, then ended up being sent home straight after). He had a terrific exit, and his family was brought on for his post-show interview with Chris Harrison. Then, Reality Steve confirmed that the tight race between him and Mike Johnson had ended in Weber being selected as the final pick—not a surprising or a challenging pick for the producers.

View this post on Instagram

Gratitude. The feeling that has consumed me all season and especially now at the end of this journey. Thank you Hannah for the opportunity to pursue your heart. You will always have a little bit of mine after the time we were able to spend together. Thank you to my brothers from the house. I know we all learned a lot about ourselves during this experience and I’m so happy I was able to make these memories with you guys. Thank you to @bacheloretteabc for giving this hopeless romantic a once in a lifetime experience I will never forget. Thank you to my amazing family for always having my back, I think everyone understands where my emotions come from now. Thank you to my friends for giving me more windmill jokes than I know what to do with. And thank you Bachelor Nation. I have felt your love and support since night one and I couldn’t be more thankful. Everyone on this planet deserves that ‘indescribable, words won’t do it justice, make your heart skip a beat’ type of love. Never stop until you find it ❤️

A post shared by Peter Weber (@pilot_pete) on

He has a strong fanbase.

Fans grew to love the quiet pilot over his time on The Bachelorette, and grew even more excited once they learned they might ACTUALLY have a shot with him.

So his season will have approximately one million windmill and pilot puns in it, and has the chance to bring on some really thirsty, dramatic girls. I can't wait.

The first few dates will be take place in L.A.

Production starts on September 20, and the first few dates will take place in a very media-savvy city with thousands of camera phones. Thus—early spoilery pics are comin', people, so get excited:

Dates 5-7 will take place abroad (apparently the locations are known, but the order is not) and then I don't think anyone, including the producers, has gotten any farther than that. We'd have to know who the top four girls were, and shooting hasn't started yet. But when the field narrows, the spoilers will come fast.

These may be his women.

TBD, but The Bachelor released a photo album of the women who "may" be on the show:

But I have the feeling some will be cut before the season begins. We'll update this space when we know more.

