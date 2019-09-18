Spoilers for The Bachelor. Peter Weber, a.k.a. Pilot Peter, a.k.a. the Windmill Hookup Guy, a.k.a. the man that Bachelor Nation is calling "the perfect guy," is our new Bachelor. He's actually our second pilot, after Jake Pavelka, but will hopefully have a less nutty season. Signs are looking good so far—Weber has a strong connection to his family (his brother and dad are pilots and his mom was a stewardess) and a smart, low-key, empathetic energy. Weber came in a close third on her season, and Hannah admitted that he was a terrific guy after their time together ended. So what do we know about his season so far?



Weber was IDed as the potential lead months in advance.

Whispers of Pilot Peter started as soon as fans learned that he wasn't Hannah's final pick (he made it to overnights, then ended up being sent home straight after). He had a terrific exit, and his family was brought on for his post-show interview with Chris Harrison. Then, Reality Steve confirmed that the tight race between him and Mike Johnson had ended in Weber being selected as the final pick—not a surprising or a challenging pick for the producers.

He has a strong fanbase.

Fans grew to love the quiet pilot over his time on The Bachelorette, and grew even more excited once they learned they might ACTUALLY have a shot with him.

What I need in a partner:

- a kind heart (think Peter from bachelorette)

- a great family (ya know, like pilot Pete’s)

- incredible stamina (I mean seriously 4 times in that windmill!)



...on second thought I would just like Peter Weber please and thank you — hey bud, you okay? 💗 (@serenityfrefly) August 23, 2019

Listen, @BachelorABC: if Peter Weber is #TheBachelor, I will book the first flight to LA to sign release forms allowing producers to exploit my personal life, turn #BachelorNation against me AND take my soul if it means finding ~*true love*~ with Pilot Pete. Your move. — Raven (@ravenonair) August 23, 2019

So his season will have approximately one million windmill and pilot puns in it, and has the chance to bring on some really thirsty, dramatic girls. I can't wait.

The first few dates will be take place in L.A.

Production starts on September 20, and the first few dates will take place in a very media-savvy city with thousands of camera phones. Thus—early spoilery pics are comin', people, so get excited:

(SPOILER): Public dates being filmed in LA for Peters season on the 24th, 26th, 27th, and 28th. That means first night of filming will be Friday the 20th, off day 21st, dates start on 22nd. Rose ceremony #2 will be on Wed the 25th. Also means every date in ep 3 will be spoiled. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) September 7, 2019

Dates 5-7 will take place abroad (apparently the locations are known, but the order is not) and then I don't think anyone, including the producers, has gotten any farther than that. We'd have to know who the top four girls were, and shooting hasn't started yet. But when the field narrows, the spoilers will come fast.

These may be his women.

TBD, but The Bachelor released a photo album of the women who "may" be on the show:

But I have the feeling some will be cut before the season begins. We'll update this space when we know more.

