Spoilers for The Bachelor ahead. On the final episode of Bachelor in Paradise, it'll become official what's been known for a while: Peter Weber will be The Bachelor. We're already gotten a fair amount of information about his women for this season and will continue to do so over the next four months—including photos from ABC showcasing the potential contestants vying to be Mrs. Pilot Peter/Mrs. I Get to Marry the Windmill Hookup Guy. As internet sleuths, spoiler Instagram accounts, and Reality Steve get busy researching these young women (a lot of them are under 30, no surprise), what do we know, and what does it mean for this upcoming season?



ABC released 33 potential women.

Today, September 17, ABC released photos of potential contestants. About three or so of these women will probably be cut before the show actually airs, but ABC actually did this with last season's Bachelorette men and people got very excited.

It's a smart tactic—people are already voting for their faves.

We know basic details.

So far, Reality Steve has only released details of 15 of the women, promising to release more later today. You can see basic pics and Insta accounts, although it's pretty common show practice at this point to set your account to private until the show starts airing, so don't expect many details from their accounts:

(Content warning: animal cruelty.) Two of the women have a photo of her and her friends posing with animals they've shot. I'm not going to link to those photos, but that...is going to be a problem for those contestants in the future, I think. Last season of The Bachelor (not to mention previous seasons), contestants have gotten in hot water for their social media life pre-show.

There are several pageant winners.

We have a Miss Texas 2019, Miss Louisiana 2019, Miss Tennessee contestant, a former Miss Iowa 2017, a former pro cheerleader, a Price Is Right winner (lol) and several models. There have been comments that this particular pool of contestants is pretty homogenous in that regard.

Interestingly, there's evidence Alayah broke up with her BF riiiiight before coming on the show. There aren't any rumors thus far that the pageant winners/contestants might get into it, as with Hannah Brown and Caelynn Miller-Keyes.

And there are guesses on the frontrunner.

Reality Steve thinks it's this girl, Sarah Coffin (she set her Instagram account to private), who will either be a strong contender to win it all or a potential Bachelorette if not. FYI, this is Sarah:

ABC

Interesting, another contestant, Kelley Flanagan, apparently met Peter at a wedding in August and they really hit it off—so, TBD what that means for the show, but she kind of has a leg up.

ABC

Jade Gilliland is a flight attendant, and divorced, and has already gotten flack about it (so she might not even make it on the show):

ABC

And Megan Hops is also a flight attendant:

ABC

Watch this space. We'll update when we know more.

