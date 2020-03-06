Long-time Bachelor franchise alum and raccoon whisperer Clare Crawley is about to get her very own star-making vehicle as The Bachelorette in 2020. But one of the lesser-known things about Crawley is that she has a really cool career as a hairstylist totally outside of her time on the show. In addition to that being a little unusual for the way the franchise has evolved lately—no shade, but there are a lot more influencers than there used to be, and I'm not the only one to have noticed—it's also a fun aspect of her life that only adds to her experience and knowledge. I'm pretty pumped to see if she talks more about it on her season. So what do we know?

She works for a Sacramento Salon.

Per De Facto Salon's website, "Clare Crawley is now taking color clients at De Facto Salon in East Sacramento." Ok, I feel like that might need to be updated, since Crawley is juuuuust about to start filming her season? Hilariously, the site also gives Clare's work email, and I imagine she's being bombarded with a whole bunch of non-work-related requests. "How does it feel to be The Bachelorette?" "Did you really talk to that raccoon?" (Nope!) "Is Juan Pablo as terrible as he was made out to be?" (I'm thinking yes.)

Crawley doesn't talk too much about work on Instagram, defining herself as a "health enthusiast," but in May 2019 she did talk about her motivations for being a hairstylist and why she still love love loves the work. "Here we are years later, and I’m still obsessed with my job and surrounded by some of the most amazing clients and friends ever!" she writes:

Her reviews are terrific.

As first spotted by Vulture, her clients looooove her and are proud to sing her praises on Yelp. Here are just a few:

I can’t say enough good things about Clare. One, she is a hair magician! My hair looks fabulous after I see her. Two, she is so sweet and kind and so easy to talk to. My hair looks amazing every time!

And this adorable one:

You can’t go wrong with Clare. She’s my girl. Love what she does to my hair and love hanging out and chatting with her. She’s bubbly and friendly and magic with color. Most recently, she did my color for free because she didn’t like how it turned out. Turns out, I’m fine with it because I’m just glad it doesn’t look grey. Thanks, girl! Clare also cuts my husband’s hair and sometimes my kids’ hair, as well. Our family loves Clare!



And I'll just leave this here:

Clare is a doll! She first sat down with me to discuss what I wanted (which I clearly didn’t know) and gave me suggestions as to what would look good with my complexion. My goal was deep color with red undertones and she got it perfect! She also suggested a cut, but was not pushy about it. She added layers to my boring hair and gave it life again! I loved chatting with her. She is so funny and goofy and sweet. She did an amazing job on my hair! I’m so excited to go back!

Ok, now I need her to do my hair, and also, I love her?

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



SUBSCRIBE HERE