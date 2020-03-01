Potential Bachelorette spoilers ahead. If you're a longtime fan of the Bachelor franchise, Clare Crawley's name will already be familiar to you. And if rumors are to be believed, she's about to come back to our TV screens in a big way—as The Bachelorette in 2020. So what do we know about this West Coast girl who is older than any previous Bachelorette, a rare progressive move for the franchise, and has a lot of show history under her belt, including an engagement and several viral moments? Let's start with the big one...

Will she be the next Bachelorette?

ABC is holding the announcement until Monday morning on Good Morning America, but franchise blogger Reality Steve says that it's definitely going to be Crawley. This would be a hugely important choice, not just because Crawley's a bit older (more on that below) but also because the last time she was on our TV screens was for Bachelor Winter Games in 2018.

The announcement will be a little out of left field because, contrary to tradition, the Bachelorette is not anyone from Weber's Bachelor season—a fan favorite or a top contender is often selected, much like Hannah Brown in 2019. (There haven't been many fan faves this season.)

But Arie Luyendyk Jr. was also a surprise pick, and as Reality Steve notes, Crawley has a compelling story. She's also been attempting to find love through the franchise for a while—so hopefully this time's the charm.

(BACHELORETTE SPOILER): Monday morning on GMA, Clare Crawley will be named the “Bachelorette.” As a refresher, she finsished 2nd on Juan Pablo’s season, was on BIP 1 & 2, and was recently on Winter Games. Refer back to my thoughts Thursday as to why I could see this decision. https://t.co/sgYeiVkcYb — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) February 29, 2020

How many Bachelor shows has she been on?

So, in total, Crawley has been on four franchise shows (and is actually a little divisive among fans). She's not quite as seasoned as alum Chris Bukowski, but she's getting there. She was originally a contestant on Bachelor Juan Pablo Galavis' season, then had a go at love twice in Bachelor in Paradise (seasons 1 and 2). Then she made it to episode 3 of Winter Games—where she briefly got engaged.

So yeah, she understands the show premise—and, interestingly, she's a little older than most recent contestants. Crawley is 38 (she'll turn 39 during filming). If you remember, it was a huge plot point of Colton Underwood's season that most of the contestants were under 30 and those who were got the "cougar" nickname (urgh). And Weber's season didn't star many contestants over 30 at all. This is a decently big pivot for the franchise, and I...kind of love it? Although, if rumors are to be believed the contestants might still be young.

(SPOILERS): Clare's "Bachelorette" season...



-Right now I have 14 guys. Their ages are 28, 28, 25, 23, 28, 30, 40, 28, 31, 33, 26, 26, 28, and 28.

-It's possible not all of them make it on, maybe some will drop out/get cut, but that's what I've got

-That's only 1/2 the cast too — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) February 29, 2020

Where is she from, and what does she do?

Crawley loooooves her home state of California, and has an adorable doggo (that's actually one of two, if you swipe through):

She's a stylist at De Facto Salon. She apparently is a big fan of hiking, traveling, exercising, and eating clean—pretty standard stuff for a Bachelorette. Crawley also admitted that she had a tough year in 2019, given a tough diagnosis her mom was given, and it's clear she's been relying on friends and family:

Crawley hasn't commented about the potential announcement, but I did enjoy her latest post:

I mean, if we wanted to read into it, that could absolutely be a reference to going on the show and attempting find love, right?

