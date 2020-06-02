If you're intrigued by the second season of Dirty John, which will cover the Betty Broderick story, you only have to wait until June 2 to watch the new season. If you're unfamiliar (spoilers for the real-life case), Betty and Daniel Broderick were a married couple with four children—then he cheated on her, left her for his secretary, and sparked one of the most contentious divorces of its time. But the drama didn't stop there: The struggle only ended when Betty murdered Daniel and new wife Linda in their own home. The show will cover the Brodericks' early life to their legal battles to her trial and ultimate conviction. As you watch, you may wonder—what's become of Betty? Where is she now? Is she in jail, or has she been allowed to go free?

The short answer is: Betty is still in jail for second-degree murder. She was sentenced in 1991 to 32 years to life—which included two 15 year to life sentences for the killings. She's at the California Institution for Women, and she was denied parole twice: first in 2010 and then again in 2017.

The court denied the parole for the longest term possible (15 years), which means that she'll be re-eligible in 2032. She might be eligible sooner, pending certain conditions that could include good behavior.

At the time, Deputy District Attorney Richard Sachs argued against parole at the hearing, and explained his reasoning. "Betty Broderick is an unrepentant woman," he said. "She has no remorse and zero insight into the killings…She just basically said 'they drove me to do this.'"

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

A similar argument was made in 2010; Betty blamed her actions on the divorce and didn't change her account of what happened that night: "Linda came at me and the gun went off." (She maintained throughout her trials that the murders were not premeditated, although she admitted she tore the Brodericks' phone out of the wall so Daniel couldn't call for help.)

Betty's children are apparently split on whether their mother should be free; she has apparently asked for letters from them recommending that she be released early. Rhett Broderick, Betty's youngest son, summed it up like this in an interview with Oprah: "She's a nice lady. Everyone here would like her...if they spoke with her on any topic other than my dad. Keeping her in prison isn't really helping her. She's not a danger to society—the only two people she was a danger to are dead."

Katherine J Igoe Katherine’s a Boston-based contributing editor at Marie Claire online who covers celebrity, fashion, entertainment, and lifestyle—from “The Bachelor” to Everlane to Meghan Markle.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.