To kick off Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, which celebrates the vast contributions and accomplishments of the community in the U.S., cultural nonprofit Gold House announced its annual A100 List today. This year, the List comes in support of COVID-19 vaccine education campaign, We Can Do This. And honorees span every cultural category, each leading impactful work to help uplift the community and reshape public opinion in light of the recent surge of anti-Asian attacks.

There are a lot of boldfaced names you'll quickly recognize—Vice President Kamala Harris, groundbreaking Academy Award-winning Nomadland director Chloé Zhao, tennis champion Naomi Osaka, Padma Lakshmi, Gemma Chan, Olivia Munn, Blackpink, Saweetie, and H.E.R—to name a few. As well, there are the journalists and activists Kimmy Yang, Dion Lim, Lisa Ling, Benny Luo, and CeFann Kim, who have all been instrumental in giving a broad platform to #stopasianhate. That's in addition to the many behind-the-scenes industry scions who are personally making your pandemic life a little easier: Stitchfix founder and former CEO Katrina Lake, Zoom founder and CEO Eric S. Yuan, Slack CFO Allen Shim, Netflix Head of Global TV Bela Bajaria, and Pfizer's Angela Hwang.

Read up and get inspired by all 100 honorees at goldhouse.org. Continue to show up for your AAPI friends, neighbors, and colleagues this month, and always. And, if you can, donate here to show the community your support.

