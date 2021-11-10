'You' Stars Victoria Pedretti and Dylan Arnold Are Dating IRL

The Netflix thriller You is the furthest thing from a rom-com. It subverts the genre, showing how slightly creepy gestures of love can be fully frightening in the hands of a charismatic serial killer. Fans don't typically leave a season with a couple to root for, at least not among the main characters (shout out to Love's married friends in Season 2).

However, its latest season did give us a relationship with genuinely cute moments.﻿ Love Quinn-Goldberg (Victoria Pedretti), who just moved to the suburbs with her preoccupied husband, connects with her neighbor Theo Engler﻿ (Dylan Arnold) over their family baggage. They end up having an affair, and trying to support each other as much as they can (when Love's husband Joe and their murderous tendencies don't get in the way.

It turns out that Love and Theo may be headed to a happy ending in real life! Pedretti and Arnold have been rumored to be dating since the season dropped, and they've been spotted hanging out and running errands together in LA. A source has also told Entertainment Tonight﻿ that the actors are an item. Their reps have yet to confirm the relationship.

"Victoria Pedretti and her You co-star, Dylan Arnold, are dating and have been for about a few months," the source told the outlet.

The actors sure do make a cute pair in the pics, which you can see here﻿. Both of the actors are rising Hollywood stars, and maybe the making of a serious power couple. They also would have an easier time than their characters when it comes to age. While college-aged Theo would joke about his age difference with new mom Love on You, Engler and Pedretti are just 27 and 26, respectively.

﻿Here's to the cute couple!