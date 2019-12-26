Spoilers for You season 2 ahead. If you, like me, simply can't wait for the hotly anticipated next season of You, you might be wondering about the future of the series. Thus far, we haven't had official word about a season 3—Netflix tends to wait about a month after the release of a season until confirming a new one—but the production studios behind the show (Warner Horizon and Berlanti Productions) applied for, and received, a California tax credit on behalf of season three, so that's a good sign.

Season two left our anti-hero in a bit of a cliffhanger, with his future headed in one direction, and his dreams (obsessions) taking him in another—so there's plenty for the producers to work with. But the risk of such a high-stakes show is that the plot jumps the shark, so to speak. So what do we know so far about a potential season three, and whether we get to see more of our favorite psycho?

The producers want a third season.

Executive producer Sera Gamble says she has a plan: "We have an idea for season three that is SO exciting that people talk about it in the [writer's] room every day," she explained to Cosmopolitan UK. This would be moving in a different direction from the book series (interestingly, there are only two books) and into new territory, but I'd guess there's a strong likelihood that there'll be enough interest in a season 3 if everyone involved signs off on it.

Joe has ended up with Love...for now.

In a flipped, warped version of season one, Joe falls for Love in season two—no, seriously, that's her name, and it gets very confusing—but she turns out to be kind of a psycho too. She kills two people so that she and Joe can be together; Joe then attempts to kill her, but she admits that she's pregnant. So Joe stays with her so they can have the family unit he's always craved, even though he's pretty disgusted by her. (Really, Joe? Like you have the moral high ground here? Sure.)

So, the question becomes—are these two twisted soul mates destined to be together forever? Joe, who loves the thrill of the chase, is already starting to become obsessed with their neighbor, once the two move to the suburbs and prepare for Love to have their child. And yet: Love knows all about Joe's past and what he's done. She has a massive card to play if he ever does something she doesn't want—and don't forget, her parents are mega-rich, so she has almost unlimited resources at her disposal to make life tough for Joe.



I'd actually argue that this would make for a very compelling season 3, and different from the prior two. There's also the practical question of whether Joe will ever see any kind of repercussions for his actions. At this point, he fits the definition of a serial killer for murdering multiple people, and yet he's never been arrested or even suspected. At a certain point, it'll be unrealistic to expect that all his misdeeds will go unpunished. That means we likely won't see seasons and seasons of You—unless we somehow get to see Joe's life in prison, maybe?

TBD—and we'll update when we know more.

