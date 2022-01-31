The 'All of Us Are Dead' Cast: Your Guide

We've seen zombies on trains, in run-down apartments, and in the medieval era; now get ready for zombies in high school. Netflix's latest hit k-drama All of Us Are Dead shows a new spin on South Korea's excellent zombie content, following a group of high schoolers stuck at the center of a deadly outbreak. Based on the popular webtoon "Now at Our School" by Joo Dong-geun, the students at Hyosan High School have to figure out how to survive when their neighborhood is shut down.

For the cast, the series gathered some of the most talented young actors in South Korea, as well as established stars to play the adults. For those already making Squid Game comparisons, the drama even includes one of its breakout stars. Here's everything we know about the cast of All of Us Are Dead.

Yoon Chan-young as Lee Cheong-san

(Image credit: Yang Hae-sung/Netflix)

Student Cheong-san spends most of his time with his next-door neighbor On-jo and his male friends at school, including Su-hyeok and Gyeong-su. He also may have feelings for On-jo.

Yoon Chan-young made his debut in 2013 and won the MBC Drama Award for Best Child Actor a year later, for his role in the drama Mama. Since then, the young star has also appeared in Dr. Romantic, Still 17, Doctor John, and Nobody Knows.

Park Ji-hu as Nam On-jo

(Image credit: Yang Hae-sung/Netflix)

On-jo is a popular student who's next-door neighbors and close friends with Cheong-san, though she has feelings for Su-hyeok. When the zombies come, she uses the knowledge learned from her firefighter dad to help her friends survive.

18-year-old actor Park Ji-hu made is best known for her role in the film House of Hummingbird, TK. She's also appeared in the dramas Sweet Revenge 2 and Beautiful World. Next she's set to star in the upcoming drama Little Women alongside Kim Go-eun.

Park Solomon as Lee Su-hyeok

(Image credit: Yang Hae-sung/Netflix)

Popular athlete Su-hyeok is caught in a love triangle when the show starts; On-jo likes him, but he doesn't want to get in the way of Cheong-san's feelings for her. Either way, he has eyes for class president Nam-ra.

Rising actor Park Solomon, aka Lomon, made his debut in the 2014 dramas Bride of the Century and 4 Legendary Witches. He's perhaps best known for playing high schooler Ji-hoon in 2017's Sweet Revenge, and he also acted in the 2019 Chinese series Lookism.

Cho Yi-hyun as Choi Nam-ra

(Image credit: Yang Hae-sung/Netflix)

Class president and top student Nam-ra is mostly quiet and keeps to herself, though Su-hyeok tries to get through her walls. While evading the zombies, she and Su-hyeok form a special bond.

Cho Yi-hyun has starred in hit dramas and films since her 2017 debut, including both seasons of Hospital Playlist and the psychological thriller Metamorphosis. She recently won a KBS Drama Award for Best Couple alongside Kim Yo-han for School 2021.

Lee Yoo-mi as Lee Na-yeon

(Image credit: Yang Hae-sung/Netflix)

Na-yeon is a rich kid who thinks the poorer kids are beneath her. She's also impatient and selfish, caring for her own survival over everyone else's.

Lee Yoo-mi makes a return to Netflix after her scene-stealing role as Ji-yeong (Player 240) on the international hit Squid Game. The young star has appeared in several films and dramas since 2010, including 365: Repeat the Year and My Holo Love.

Ham Sung-min as Han Gyeong-su

(Image credit: Netflix)

Gyeong-su is Cheong-san's close friend and he's a popular jokester at school, though he butts heads with Na-yeon often.

Ham Sung-min has appeared in several popular dramas, having worked steadily since making his child actor debut in 2005. The young star has appeared in Goblin, Sweet Revenge, My ID is Gangnam Beauty, and Doctor John. He's even a Netflix regular, having acted in Love Alarm and 2020's horror hit Sweet Home.

Yoo In-soo as Yoon Gwi-nam

(Image credit: Yang Hae-sung/Netflix)

Gwi-nam is a bully who makes it through the initial zombie wave and discovers how to kill them (a knife to the carotid artery works). He later declares himself the boss of the school, saying, "Anyone who doesn't listen to me dies."

All of Us Are Dead is Yoo In-Soo's second turn in a Netflix k-drama after Love Alarm season 1. Since making his debut in 2017, he's also appeared in Strong Woman Do Bong-soon, School 2017, My ID is Gangnam Beauty, and At a Distance, Spring is Green.

Kim Byung-chul as Lee Byeong-chan

(Image credit: Yang Hae-sung/Netflix)

Science teacher Lee is the first person we see come in contact with a zombie, his own son. We later learn that the zombie virus came from the teacher's experiment to help his son stand up to his bullies.

Kim Byung-chul is a prolific actor who you might recognize from his antagonist roles as the royal advisor Goblin and a super-strict dad in SKY Castle, for which he won a BaekSang Arts Award for Best Supporting Actor. He has also appeared in Descendants of the Sun, Mr. Sunshine, and Sisyphus: The Myth.

Jeon Bae-su as Nam So-ju

(Image credit: Yang Hae-sung/Netflix)

On-jo's father So-ju is a firefighter who uses his training to get an assembly member to safety following the outbreak. Of course, he also wishes to use his skills to save his daughter.

Established actor Jeon Bae-su made his debut in the drama You Will Know in 2004. Since then, he's starred in the hits Stranger, The Ghost Detective, The King: Eternal Monarch, and Mr. Queen.