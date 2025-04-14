After a long wait, Resident Playbook has finally arrived on Netflix to continue the heartwarming legacy of Hospital Playlist. Created by Shin Won-ho and writer Kim Song-hee, the new weekly series is a spin-off of the beloved multi-season medical K-drama, which followed a close-knit group of doctors at Jongno Yulje Medical Center. Rather than established doctors, Resident Playbook will center on first-year OB-GYN residents at Yulje as they work through the chaotic environment and the highs and lows of their early careers. (Returning fans, expect lots of Hospital Playlist cameos!)

To play the new junior doctors, the K-drama recruited a lineup of rising stars from some of the biggest Korean productions in recent years. With episodes 1 and 2 out, it appears the series will also sprinkle in special appearances from the country's A-list actors. Below, read on to meet the all-star cast of Resident Playbook.

Go Youn-jung as Oh Yi-young

(Image credit: tvN)

Oh Yi-young interned and started her residency at Yulje Medical Center, but she transferred to a local hospital and got into trouble. With her father recently bankrupt and a 50 million won (about $35,000) debt, Yi-young returns to Yulje to repeat her first year of residency, planning to work long enough to pay the debt and quit as soon as possible.

Go Youn-jung, 28, is an actress and model who has skyrocketed to fame since her debut in the 2019 drama He Is Psychometric. She held standout roles in Sweet Home season 1, The School Nurse Files, and Law School before starring in the fantasy drama Alchemy of Souls and the superhero epic Moving. She's next set to star alongside Kim Seon-ho in the 2025 Netflix K-drama Can This Love Be Translated?.

Han Ye-ji as Kim Sa-bi

(Image credit: tvN)

Kim Sa-bi enters her role as a bit of a legend, as the former top student at medical school and the top scorer on her national exams. However, the genius needs to work on her bedside manner and learn to be more empathetic when dealing with patients.

Han Ye-ji is a 24-year-old actress making her career debut in Resident Playbook.

Shin Si-a as Pyo Nam-kyung

(Image credit: tvN)

Pyo Nam-kyung went to the same high school as Yi-young. At the time, Nam-kyung always competed with Yi-young, but Yi-young says now that she doesn't remember her. Though she describes herself as easygoing, Nam-kyung is prone to panicking in stressful situations.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shin Si-a, 26, started in short films and web series before she landed the lead role in the 2022 horror movie The Witch: Part 2. The Other One, which she landed over 1,408 other actresses. Resident Playbook is her first major K-drama role.

Kang You-seok as Um Jae-il

(Image credit: tvN)

Um Jae-il, stage name Um Jay, is a self-described "one-hit wonder" and former K-pop idol who still has some loyal fans. Though he thinks he's more famous than he actually is, the first-year resident is also a dedicated learner...if a bit over-eager.

Kang You-seok, 30, appeared in guest and supporting roles in several K-dramas before his breakout lead role as Noh Shin-woo in the 2021 BL drama Light on Me. He made his Netflix debut in the 2023 dystopian series Black Knight before returning as underachieving brother Yang Eun-myeong in 2025's When Life Gives You Tangerines. Next, he will star alongside Lee Jong-suk and Moon Ga-young in the tvN drama Seocho-dong.

Jung Joon-won as Ku Do-won

(Image credit: tvn)

Ku Do-won is a talented fourth-year OB-GYN resident who's a compassionate leader supervising the junior doctors. He also has a history with Yi-young; eventually, we learn that the doctors' siblings are in a relationship.

Jung Joon-won, 37, began his career in film before starring in supporting roles in several K-dramas, including 2019's My Lawyer and Mr. Jo 2: Crime and Punishment, 2020's Hush, and 2022's A Model Family.

Lee Bong-ryun as Seo Jung-min

(Image credit: tvN)

Seo Jung-min (above, right) is an attending physician and professor known for being harsh on students, earning the nickname "The Witch." She ends up in a contentious mentor-mentee relationship with Yi-young.

Lee Bong-ryun, 44, is a veteran stage and screen actress who has appeared in some of the most well-known Korean movies, including Okja, A Taxi Driver, Burning, Kim Ji Young: Born 1982, and I, The Executioner. On the K-drama front, she's known for her roles in While You Were Sleeping, Run On, Sweet Home, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, Crash Course in Romance, and Destined With You.

Hong Na-hyun as Cha Da-hye

Second-year resident Cha Da-hye, who has a tough time supervising Jae-il, is played by Hong Na-hyun, 28. The musical actress made her K-drama debut in the 2022 romance K-drama May I Help You?, and had a supporting role in the 2023 thriller K-drama My Perfect Stranger.

Kim Hye-in as Myeong Eun-won

Reprising her role from Hospital Playlist, Kim Hye-in plays Myung Eun-won, the former resident who's now a fellow in the OB-GYN department (and an eventual antagonist for Yi-young). In addition to Hospital Playlist, the 32-year-old actress previously appeared in Entourage, She Would Never Know, and Yumi's Cells.

Lee Do-hye as Ki Eun-mi

Hospital Playlist alum Lee Do-hye also returns as Ki Eun-mi, now in her third year of residence after appearing as a first-year OB-GYN resident in season 2 of the original series. The 28-year-old actress previously appeared in several dramas, including Crash Landing on You, Dr. Romantic season 2, Snowdrop, Big Mouth, Crash Course in Romance, and Welcome to Samdal-ri.