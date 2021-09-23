Netflix's new K-drama Squid Game has captivated viewers with its mix of social commentary, high-stakes thrills, and what-would-you-do moral dilemmas. The hit show follows a cast of people in serious debt who compete through a series of deadly kids' games for a literal fortune. Viewers are tearing through the fast-paced nine episodes, but luckily, there are several shows and movies from South Korea, Japan, and the U.S. that live up to Squid Game's high stakes and serious gore. Here's what you should check out if you loved the hit Korean drama.