Netflix's new K-drama Tastefully Yours is a hilarious rom-com that all food lovers should check out (especially while waiting for Culinary Class Wars to return for season 2). Streaming on Netflix internationally, the series from Korean TV network ENA centers on the love story between Han Beom-woo (Kang Ha-neul), a chaebol heir seeking to inherit his family business, and Mo Yeon-joo (Go Min-si), a talented chef struggling to keep her restaurant afloat. The unlikely pair has completely different philosophies on food, but as they learn to work together, their business partnership can grow into much more.

Tastefully Yours is filled with familiar faces from Netflix's biggest K-drama hits, from thriller villains and heroines to one of the standout cast members from Squid Game season 2. Below, read on to learn more about the stacked cast of Tastefully Yours.

Kang Ha-neul as Han Beom-woo

(Image credit: ENA)

Han Beom-woo is a director at Hansang, his family's food empire. Though the charming chaebol heir is an expert in food marketing, he's arrogant, spoiled, and single-mindedly obsessed with getting three stars from the Michelin-style "Diamant Guide." His perspective on his work and life changes when he meets a beautiful, small-time chef who's devoted to food.

Kang Ha-neul, 35, is most familiar to Netflix fans as Dae-ho, the skittish former Marine in Squid Game seasons 2 and the upcoming season 3. Outside of that, he's best known for his leading role in the romance K-drama When the Camellia Blooms, which earned him the Best Actor award at Korea's prestigious Baeksang Arts Awards. He has also appeared in the films Forgotten, The Pirates 2, Love Reset, and Pilot, as well as the dramas Misaeng and Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo.

Go Min-si as Mo Yeon-joo

(Image credit: ENA)

Mo Yeon-joo is a talented, no-nonsense chef with her own eatery in Jeonju's Hanok Heritage Village, who's passionate about only using the best ingredients. As she struggles to keep up with the bills, her humble life is upended when Beom-woo arrives at her restaurant and falls for her food.

Go Min-si, 30, is known as the "daughter of Netflix" in Korea for her tendency to star in the streaming giant's K-dramas. As of Tastefully Yours' premiere, that includes Love Alarm, Sweet Home, The Frog, and the forthcoming horror-fantasy Perfect Job. Her other popular roles include the historical K-drama Youth of May, the Korean horror movie The Witch: Part 1 - The Subversion, and the 2023 Korean action movie Smugglers.

Kim Shin-rok as Jin Myung-sook

(Image credit: ENA)

Jin Myung-sook is a kind-hearted, pop culture-obsessed cook who has 15 years experience working in food service in Jeonju. When she's not quoting lines from one of Tastefully Yours's K-drama spoofs (like Lovely Jogger), she's helping Yeon-joo run the restaurant.

Kim Shin-rok, 44, has studied at some of the best universities in South Korea, including Seoul National University (their equivalent to Harvard). Over the past five years, the actress has appeared in popular K-dramas including Beyond Evil, One Ordinary Day, Reborn Rich, Moving, and Undercover High School. She's also a familiar face to Netflix fans, after starring in the thriller K-dramas Sweet Home and Hellbound.

Yu Su-bin as Shin Chun-seung

(Image credit: ENA)

Shin Chun-seung is the immature heir to the local kongnamul gukbap restaurant, where Myung-sook used to work. Though he's enthusiastic about inheriting the restaurant one day, he's known as a failson who still has a lot to learn about running a business.

Yu Su-bin, 32, made his K-drama debut in the 2017 drama Prison Playbook and rose to international fame with his role as Kim Ju-muk, the North Korean soldier obsessed with South Korean TV, in the romance K-drama Crash Landing on You. Just a month ago, he reprised his role as Choi Hyo-man in Netflix's hit K-drama Weak Hero Class 2. His other notable projects include Special Labor Inspector Jo, Start-Up, Lost, and D.P. season 2.

Bae Na-ra as Han Sun-woo

(Image credit: ENA)

Beom-woo's older brother Sun-woo is also a director at Hansang, and the siblings run rival restaurants under the family corporation. Each is determined to inherit the family business; for Sun-woo, that means he'll fight dirty and even betray his brother for it.

Bae Na-ra, 34, returns to Netflix just a month after his breakout role as Union leader Na Baek-jin in the thriller K-drama Weak Hero Class 2. The rising star began his career as a musical actor in 2013; some of his stage productions have included Kinky Boots, Grease, West Side Story, and the recent Evil Dead The Musical. He made his K-drama debut with his standout role as an LGBTQ+ military deserter in the second season of the Netflix K-drama D.P.

Hong Hwa-yeon as Jang Young-hye

(Image credit: ENA)

Jang Young-hye is the celebrity chef of Motto, the popular fine-dining restaurant owned by Hansang. She constantly butts heads with Beom-woo, since she's more focused on crafting her star image than chasing his obsession with getting Motto three stars.

Hong Hwa-yeon, 27, made her modeling debut in 2020 before signing with the famed Korean talent agency BH Entertainment and making her K-drama debut in the 2023 sports series Mental Host Jegal. 2025 has been her breakout year; in addition to Tastefully Yours, she starred alongside Park Hyung-sik in the revenge drama Buried Hearts. Later this year, she's set to return to Netflix in the mystery-thriller series The Price of Confession.

Oh Min-ae as Han Yeo-ul

Beom-woo and Sun-woo's cutthroat mother, Han Yeo-ul, is the owner and chairperson of Hansang Group. In episode 1, she challenges her sons: Whoever gets three Michelin stars first will inherit the conglomerate.

Oh Min-ae, 59, has been an active film and K-drama actress since her debut in the 1999 horror film Memento Mori. She has previously appeared in popular dramas including The Penthouse: War in Life, D.P., My Liberation Notes, Blind, The Glory, and The Whirlwind. Earlier this year, she played Gwan-sik's mother in the acclaimed Netflix series When Life Gives You Tangerines.

Bae Yoo-ram as Lee Yu-jin

Bae Yoo-ram, 38, plays Beom-woo's loyal and beleaguered assistant Lee Yu-jin. Since making his debut in 2011, Bae has appeared in dozens of films and K-dramas, including the series Reply 1988, Judge vs. Judge, Less Than Evil, D.P., Black Knight, and The Divorce Insurance. He's best known for his award-winning role as Park Jin-eon in the multi-season crime drama Taxi Driver.