Meet the Cast of 'Weak Hero Class 2'
A handful of exciting names join Park Ji-hoon in the second season of the acclaimed Netflix K-drama.
Netflix's thriller K-drama Weak Hero Class 2 is back for a new semester. For anyone who missed the action series's debut on the streamer last month, Weak Hero Class 1 first premiered in 2022, introducing viewers to top student and cutthroat fighter Yeon Si-eun (Park Ji-hoon). Throughout the first season, the calculating yet kind-hearted teen was pulled into school bullying and gang violence, and the installment ended with Si-eun expelled from his old school. Weak Hero Class 2 continues Si-eun's story, as he enrolls in Eunjang High and faces off against an even bigger threat, as the trauma of his past still lingers.
As fans of the original webtoon Weak Hero know, Weak Hero Class 2 introduces a new cast of lovable friends and intriguing antagonists for Si-eun to meet. The Netflix K-drama has recruited several of the world of Korean entertainment's most talented rising stars, including alums of the streaming giant's most popular Korean shows. Below, read on to meet the cast of Weak Hero Class 2.
Park Ji-hoon as Yeon Si-eun
Park Ji-hoon, 25, returns to the series to continue the story of Yeon Si-eun, as the former model student attends the troubled Eunjang High School. Though he tries to stick to himself, still reeling from his guilt from the events of season 1, Si-eun eventually finds himself in the middle of a notorious gang's turf war.
Park is an actor and K-pop soloist who was a former member of the project group Wanna One. After starting out as a child actor, the multi-hyphenate had his first lead role in the 2019 historical K-drama Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency. His other credits include the dramas Love Revolution, At a Distance, Spring is Green, and Love Song for Illusion.
Choi Min-yeong as Seo Jun-tae
At the start of Weak Hero Class 2, Jun-tae is the head lackey for bully Choi Hyo-man, who helps him steal the Eungang students's phones. However, after meeting Si-eun, Jun-tae decides to live a braver life.
Choi Min-yeong, 22, is best known among Netflix fans for playing Dae in the rom-com series XO, Kitty. The former child actor has appeared in several beloved K-dramas, including W: Two Worlds Apart, Strong Woman Do Bong-soon, Chicago Typewriter, Mr. Sunshine, and Itaewon Class, as well as the 2022 slice-of-life drama Twenty-Five Twenty-One.
Ryeoun as Park Hu-min, a.k.a. Baku
Baku is the strongest kid at Eunjang and the head of the basketball club, whose reputation as a fighter precedes him. The good-natured leader has tried to make Eunjang a peaceful place, but his unfinished business with Union leader Na Baek-jin will eventually plunge the school back into violence.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Ryeoun, 26, made his acting debut in 2017 and got his start in romance and youth web series. He's best known for his main roles in the 2023 fantasy drama Twinkling Watermelon and the 2024 melodrama Namib. His other credits include Doctor Prisoner, 365: Repeat the Year, 18 Again, and The Secret Romantic Guesthouse.
Lee Min-jae as Go Hyeon-tak, a.k.a. Gotak
Gotak is Baku's teammate and loyal best friend. He also has a history with Baekjin and the Union. He's played by Lee Min-jae, 25, who rose to fame with his performance as Seo Geon-hu in the 2023 drama Crash Course in Romance. His other credits include While You Were Sleeping, Love All Play, The Golden Spoon, Cheer Up, and Kick Kick Kick Kick.
Bae Na-ra as Na Baek-jin
Na Baekjin is the leader of the Union, an illicit gang of students from local high schools. One of the best fighters in the area, the calculating student is determined to bring Eunjang and his childhood friend Baku under his control.
Bae Na-ra, 34, debuted as a musical actor in 2013; some of his stage productions have included Kinky Boots, Grease, West Side Story, and the recent Evil Dead The Musical. He made his K-drama debut with his standout role as an LGBTQ+ military deserter in the second season of the thriller K-drama D.P., which was followed by a supporting role in 2023's Evilive.
Lee Jun-young as Geum Seong-je
Geum Seong-je, Baek-jin's chaotic-evil lieutenant in the Union, is played by Lee Jun-young, 28. The prolific actor started his career as a K-pop idol, debuting in the group U-KISS in 2014. Since his acting debut in 2017, he has starred in movies and K-dramas including Imitation, D.P., Love and Leashes, Brave Citizen, Mask Girl, Badland Hunters, and The Impossible Heir. Weak Hero Class 2 is Lee's third Netflix K-drama of 2025 thus far, following the romances Melo Movie and When Life Gives You Tangerines.
Yu Su-bin as Choi Hyo-man
Choi Hyo-man, the Eunjang bully who confronted Si-eun in the Weak Hero Class 1 finale, returns in the new season. He's played by Yu Su-bin, 32, who's best known for playing Kim Ju-muk, the North Korean soldier obsessed with South Korean TV, in the romance K-drama Crash Landing on You. His other notable projects include Prison Playbook, Special Labor Inspector Jo, Start-Up, Lost, and D.P. season 2. Next month, he's set to return to Netflix in the rom-com K-drama Tastefully Yours.
Choi Hyun-wook as Ahn Su-ho
In Class 2, Si-eun regularly visits his best friend Su-ho, who's still in a coma after the events of the first season. Choi Hyun-wook, 23, portrays Su-ho. Since making his acting debut in 2019, Choi has skyrocketed to fame with fan-favorite roles in Racket Boys, Twenty-Five Twenty-One, Weak Hero Class 1, Twinkling Watermelon, and My Dearest Nemesis.
Hong Kyung as Oh Beom-seok
Also lingering in Si-eun's thoughts is Oh Beom-seok, the timid third member of the Weak Hero Class 1 trio. He's played by Hong Kyung, 29, a Baeksang Arts Award-winning actor, best known for his roles in the K-dramas School 2017, D.P., Lovers of the Red Sky, and Revenant.
Quinci is a Culture Writer who covers all aspects of pop culture, including TV, movies, music, books, and theater. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton "Continue to Push Boundaries"
"They definitely have a different dynamic compared to other royal couples."
By Kristin Contino
-
I'm Done Gatekeeping: Adidas' Activewear Is Just as Cool as Its Shoe Selection
Up in the gym just working on my fitness.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
All Stylish Women Will Be Wearing These Shoes by Summer
Get a head start.
By Emma Childs
-
The Best Lisa Jewell Books, Ranked—From 'Then She Was Gone' to 'None of This Is True'
Few do page-turners quite like her.
By Nicole Briese
-
Meet the Cast of 'You' Season 5
Here's what to know about the star-studded final installment of the Netflix hit.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Meet the 'Battle Camp' Cast
Expect to see stand-outs from 'Love Is Blind,' 'Too Hot to Handle,' and more hits.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
'You' Season 5, Ending Explained: Does Joe Goldberg Get Caught?
Here's what to know about the killer ending of the hit Netflix series.
By Radhika Menon
-
Is 'Ransom Canyon' A Real Place? What to Know About the Netflix Western's Filming Locations
Here's what to know about the real-life ranches featured in the Netflix series.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
'Ransom Canyon' Season 2: Everything We Know
We're dying to see where the show's central will-they-won't-they goes next.
By Radhika Menon
-
The Stars of 'Love Island USA' Season 6 Will Return to Our Screens This Summer
We're already clearing our summer schedules for 'Love Island: Beyond the Villa.'
By Quinci LeGardye
-
What to Know About the 'Ransom Canyon' Cast
Move over, 'Yellowstone,' a new ranching series is in town.
By Radhika Menon