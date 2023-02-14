Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and we all know what to expect: An inundation of hearts, candy, and red-pink color schemes. But while the holiday tends to get a bad rap as especially cheesy, it's actually a great chance to reflect on the love you feel for all the most important people in your life. Of course, this can include a significant other, but it also includes the love you feel for your family, your friends, and, most importantly, yourself. And that reflection can include journaling, quality time, or a night out, or it can include indulging in gifts designed to show the recipient how much you care.
Whether you're shopping for a Valentine's Day gift that's romantic, friendly, sexy, or just plain practical, we've got you covered. Read on for 18 gift ideas that'll fill you and your loved ones' hearts without necessarily emptying your wallet.
For Your Partner
Valentine's Day is, of course, known as a day during which couples can take the time to celebrate the life they've built together. It's also an opportunity to spice up your relationship by injecting more fun and intimacy into it than you would on an everyday basis. Keep scrolling for fun, romantic, and sexy gifts that will make your partner swoon.
There are few gifts more romantic than jewelry, and this tennis necklace, made up of tiny diamond hearts, is a perfect way to tell your partner how you feel.
Looking for a gift that'll spice up date night? Consider this bundle from Wonderlust, which includes a spicy sex card game, a gorgeous candle, and a rose chocolate bar for you and your partner to enjoy together.
This sweet treat, enhanced with hemp oil for heightened arousal, is completely edible, body-safe, and silky smooth, so you and your partner can feel free to get messy in the best (and tastiest) way.
Get this for yourself or for your partner. Either way, when you buy this, you'll be getting both of you a gift with this lingerie set. I especially love the chain detailing on the straps—a subtle, sexy ode to bondage and a glossy, eye-catching touch.
I love upgrading a man's skincare and haircare routines, don't you? This beard and face wash from Gillette smells fantastic, softens and freshens a man's beard, and is gentle on sensitive skin. Win-win-win.
I'm going to be totally honest: This is my favorite scent on a man. It's earthy and not too sharp, and the scent doesn't fade even after a full day of wear.
Tequila and mezcal have boomed in popularity recently, making this high-quality bottle from Mexican-owned brand LALO the perfect gift for the spirits aficionado in your life.
I love when people bring me flowers, but I'm heartbroken when they wither. These "eternity roses" from Venus Et Fleur are designed to last a lifetime, and they look fabulous on a table, work desk, and more. You can even personalize your box with a special message and choose between more than a dozen colorways.
For Your Friends
Platonic love is love, too! In fact, friendships are some of the most significant, long-lasting relationships of all. Whether it's your childhood friend or your newly-found BFF, use this Valentine's Day as an opportunity to show them how much you care.
I started incorporating gua sha into my skincare routine recently, and it's honestly one of the best parts of my day. Not only have I seen a marked improvement in my skin, but the routine also reminds me to relax and ground myself in the moment. It's the perfect gift a best friend, whether they're skincare-obsessed or simply in need of a daily dose of luxury.
For your feminist, sex-positive best friend, consider this cheeky one piece by Londre Bodywear, which boasts imagery of tiny, floral-like vulvas all over its incomparably comfortable fabric.
One of my favorite activities to do with my best friends is to pop open a bottle of wine, sit on the couch, and chat. And what better way to set up your friendships for dozens of future wine-chats than by gifting your best pal a cute bundle options to pull from?
Going to a Galentine's party and unsure of what to bring? Check out these cookies, which promise to be the cookie version of a chocolate-dipped strawberry.
Remind your witchy friend how powerful they are with this unique incense burner. It's an ode to the Empress card from the classic Rider-Wait tarot deck, and whether your friend is an incense aficionado or simply loves decor, they'll be stoked to show this piece off.
For Your Family
Familial love, along with self-love, tends to comprise our first-ever experience with love and affection. So, show your family members how much you appreciate them by including them on your Valentine's gift list.
This gorgeous, complete china set is perfect for the relative who hosts all your family's dinner parties, reunions, and special occasions. It not only includes a tea set and dinner plates, but it also features salad plates, dessert plates, and chargers.
This scarf makes the perfect gift for the mother- or sister-figure in your life. Not only is it made from impossible soft, high-quality cashmere, but $50 from each purchase of this scarf go toward the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
If your loved one has a special place in their heart for their furry companion, consider this adorable crewneck from Grounds & Hounds Coffee Company. Not only is it sweet-looking, but it also supports a good cause: The brand dedicates a portion of its proceeds to supporting shelter animals with much-needed toys, vaccines, and meals. Plus, this particular shirt was designed to raise awareness of Black Dog Syndrome—the phenomenon in which black dogs are, unfortunately, adopted far less frequently than pups of other colors.
"Of all the 'transportive' promises made by candle companies, the idea behind Hotel Lobby Candle—replicating the 'thrill of walking into a hotel lobby;—is uniquely delightful," says Social Media Editor Lucia Tonelli. "And the brand really, truly delivers! A candle is something you light when you want to relax, to set the mood, to feel like you're somewhere else...especially somewhere luxurious (hello, hotel lobby!) The Signature Candle comes in a lovely pink vessel and smells earthy and woody but also sweet and light. Plus, anyone on the receiving end of this gift will think of you every time they light it."
In my experience, gin is one of the most giftable spirits around: Sharp enough to please those who like strong drinks, and versatile enough to be diluted and sweetened in cocktails. And this rose gin, developed by the brand's head distiller as a tribute to his mother, also boasts the gentle taste of rose and a light, V-Day-friendly pink color.
Sometimes, a holiday is a great opportunity to thank our loved ones for being absolute angels by putting up with us. Thank someone close to you this year with this extra special gift: A bracelet featuring Movado's minimalist take on the halo. And while you're at it, snag the matching necklace (opens in new tab), too.
For the music lover or aspiring musician in your life, consider this set from Yamaha. Created in partnership with Keith Urban, the collection comes with an acoustic guitar, strap, and an interactive guitar lesson program so that your loved one can finally fulfill that lifelong dream of rocking out.
For the loved one in your life that's always on the go and always comes prepared, consider this spacious carry-all from Rothy's. In addition to being sustainably made using the low- to zero-waste production methods that Rothy's is known for, the bag also comes in five chic colorways, including this Valentine's-appropriate grapefruit color that's bound to transition beautifully into spring.
For Yourself
Whether you're single, casually dating, or in a serious relationship, you deserve to treat yourself to some self-love on Valentine's Day. After all, the most important relationship you'll ever have is the one you have with yourself, so remember to cultivate it as much as you can! Below, some sweet gifts to indulge in for yourself this year.
Who says you need a partner to have an O on V-Day? Womanizer is one of the most popular, highly rated sex toy brands today, and the reviews of this toy attest to that. One man, who bought this for his female partner, joked that he is "no longer needed in the bedroom."
As a method of self-empowerment, I love surrounding myself with reminders of the power and beauty of femininity. One of my methods of doing this is through my jewelry, which is why I'm obsessed with the goddess line from jewelry brand Awe Inspired. You choose a piece that depicts a goddess of your choice—from Norse, to Celtic, to Greek, to Egyptian, to modern-day goddesses—so that you can channel your inner divine feminine any day and every day.
Who says lingerie is just for partner play? Treat yourself with a set like this one from Honey Birdette this Valentine's Day. Not only will it keep you feeling like the smokeshow you are, but its components can be worn as separates if you're looking for an especially spicy look when you're out on the town.
I spent a long time feeling depressed and self conscious about my nearsightedness, but then I realized that glasses can be the most perfect, outfit-completing accessory of all time. In particular, I love the funky, attention-grabbing frames at SEE Eyewear. This pair, appropriately called "Sexy Specs," is bound to have all eyes on your eyes, no matter where you go.
What better fashion item to treat yourself with than a luxe, ultra-feminine pair of shoes? Wear this out for a Galentine's party or on your next date night. Either way, their unique shape and sweet colorway will catch eyes left and right.
I don't know about you, but one of my favorite self-care indulgences is a cozy, chic set of pajamas that makes me feel like a million bucks as I'm headed to bed. This silky pair from Kat The Label is just the ticket. It comes in four colorways, but I'm partial to this deep espresso shade.
What better way to spoil yourself than with something custom made for you? I'm a huge fan of Murad's face serums, and this one can be formulated, using an online quiz, to cater to your skin's needs. You'll be glowing in no time.
Gabrielle Ulubay is an E-Commerce Writer at Marie Claire and writes about all things beauty, sexual wellness, and fashion. She's also written about sex, gender, and politics for publications like The New York Times, Bustle, and HuffPost Personal since 2018. She has worked extensively in the e-commerce and sales spaces since 2020, including two years at Drizly, where she developed an expertise in finding the best, highest quality goods and experiences money can buy. As a film school graduate, she loves all things media and can be found making art when she's not busy writing.
-
Zendaya Responded to Fans Wanting Rihanna to Bring Her and Tom Holland Out on the Super Bowl Stage
Is it too late to make this happen..?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Weaponization of Weddings
It's time for the entire wedding industry to stand up for marriage equality, writes Zola's Shan-Lyn Ma.
By Shan-lyn Ma
-
The Ending of 'You' Season 4, Part 1, Explained
Meet the Eat The Rich Killer.
By Quinci LeGardye