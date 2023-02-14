Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and we all know what to expect: An inundation of hearts, candy, and red-pink color schemes. But while the holiday tends to get a bad rap as especially cheesy, it's actually a great chance to reflect on the love you feel for all the most important people in your life. Of course, this can include a significant other, but it also includes the love you feel for your family, your friends, and, most importantly, yourself. And that reflection can include journaling, quality time, or a night out, or it can include indulging in gifts designed to show the recipient how much you care.

Whether you're shopping for a Valentine's Day gift that's romantic, friendly, sexy, or just plain practical, we've got you covered. Read on for 18 gift ideas that'll fill you and your loved ones' hearts without necessarily emptying your wallet.

For Your Partner

Valentine's Day is, of course, known as a day during which couples can take the time to celebrate the life they've built together. It's also an opportunity to spice up your relationship by injecting more fun and intimacy into it than you would on an everyday basis. Keep scrolling for fun, romantic, and sexy gifts that will make your partner swoon.

For Your Friends

Platonic love is love, too! In fact, friendships are some of the most significant, long-lasting relationships of all. Whether it's your childhood friend or your newly-found BFF, use this Valentine's Day as an opportunity to show them how much you care.

(opens in new tab) YINA Gua Sha Discovery Set $98 at YINA (opens in new tab) I started incorporating gua sha into my skincare routine recently, and it's honestly one of the best parts of my day. Not only have I seen a marked improvement in my skin, but the routine also reminds me to relax and ground myself in the moment. It's the perfect gift a best friend, whether they're skincare-obsessed or simply in need of a daily dose of luxury. (opens in new tab) Londre Bodywear The Crossback One Piece - Where's Vulva $148 at Londre Bodywear (opens in new tab) For your feminist, sex-positive best friend, consider this cheeky one piece by Londre Bodywear, which boasts imagery of tiny, floral-like vulvas all over its incomparably comfortable fabric. Duckpond Cellars Red & White Bundle $60 at Duckpond Cellars (opens in new tab) One of my favorite activities to do with my best friends is to pop open a bottle of wine, sit on the couch, and chat. And what better way to set up your friendships for dozens of future wine-chats than by gifting your best pal a cute bundle options to pull from? Seven Grams Caffe Valentine's Day Limited Edition Gift Box: Chocolate-Dipped Berries Cookie $44 at Seven Grams Caffe (opens in new tab) Going to a Galentine's party and unsure of what to bring? Check out these cookies, which promise to be the cookie version of a chocolate-dipped strawberry. (opens in new tab) House of Intuition The Empress Tarot Incense Burner $12 at House of Intuition (opens in new tab) Remind your witchy friend how powerful they are with this unique incense burner. It's an ode to the Empress card from the classic Rider-Wait tarot deck, and whether your friend is an incense aficionado or simply loves decor, they'll be stoked to show this piece off. (opens in new tab) Whispering Angel Rosé $25 at Drizly (opens in new tab) For the friend who loves donning "rosé all day" paraphernalia, I present to you a best-selling, affordable rosé that's not too sweet, yet not too dry.

For Your Family

Familial love, along with self-love, tends to comprise our first-ever experience with love and affection. So, show your family members how much you appreciate them by including them on your Valentine's gift list.

(opens in new tab) Nimerology Isabelle's Garden Party 20-Piece Bone China Dinner Set $1,780 at Net A Porter (opens in new tab) This gorgeous, complete china set is perfect for the relative who hosts all your family's dinner parties, reunions, and special occasions. It not only includes a tea set and dinner plates, but it also features salad plates, dessert plates, and chargers. (opens in new tab) Naked Cashmere Love Scarf for Breast Cancer $215 at Naked Cashmere (opens in new tab) This scarf makes the perfect gift for the mother- or sister-figure in your life. Not only is it made from impossible soft, high-quality cashmere, but $50 from each purchase of this scarf go toward the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. (opens in new tab) Grounds & Hounds Coffee Co. Heartstrings Crewneck Sweatshirt $45 at Grounds & Hounds Coffee Co. (opens in new tab) If your loved one has a special place in their heart for their furry companion, consider this adorable crewneck from Grounds & Hounds Coffee Company. Not only is it sweet-looking, but it also supports a good cause: The brand dedicates a portion of its proceeds to supporting shelter animals with much-needed toys, vaccines, and meals. Plus, this particular shirt was designed to raise awareness of Black Dog Syndrome—the phenomenon in which black dogs are, unfortunately, adopted far less frequently than pups of other colors. (opens in new tab) Hotel Lobby Candle 9.75 oz. Signature Candle $56 at Neiman Marcus (opens in new tab) "Of all the 'transportive' promises made by candle companies, the idea behind Hotel Lobby Candle—replicating the 'thrill of walking into a hotel lobby;—is uniquely delightful," says Social Media Editor Lucia Tonelli. "And the brand really, truly delivers! A candle is something you light when you want to relax, to set the mood, to feel like you're somewhere else...especially somewhere luxurious (hello, hotel lobby!) The Signature Candle comes in a lovely pink vessel and smells earthy and woody but also sweet and light. Plus, anyone on the receiving end of this gift will think of you every time they light it." (opens in new tab) Glendalough Rose Gin $30 at Drizly (opens in new tab) In my experience, gin is one of the most giftable spirits around: Sharp enough to please those who like strong drinks, and versatile enough to be diluted and sweetened in cocktails. And this rose gin, developed by the brand's head distiller as a tribute to his mother, also boasts the gentle taste of rose and a light, V-Day-friendly pink color. (opens in new tab) Movado Halo Bracelet $496 at Movado (opens in new tab) Sometimes, a holiday is a great opportunity to thank our loved ones for being absolute angels by putting up with us. Thank someone close to you this year with this extra special gift: A bracelet featuring Movado's minimalist take on the halo. And while you're at it, snag the matching necklace (opens in new tab), too. Yamaha Urban Guitar by Yamaha with Lessons by Keith Urban $250 at Yamaha (opens in new tab) For the music lover or aspiring musician in your life, consider this set from Yamaha. Created in partnership with Keith Urban, the collection comes with an acoustic guitar, strap, and an interactive guitar lesson program so that your loved one can finally fulfill that lifelong dream of rocking out. Rothy's The Lightweight Mega Tote $249 at Rothy's (opens in new tab) For the loved one in your life that's always on the go and always comes prepared, consider this spacious carry-all from Rothy's. In addition to being sustainably made using the low- to zero-waste production methods that Rothy's is known for, the bag also comes in five chic colorways, including this Valentine's-appropriate grapefruit color that's bound to transition beautifully into spring.

For Yourself

Whether you're single, casually dating, or in a serious relationship, you deserve to treat yourself to some self-love on Valentine's Day. After all, the most important relationship you'll ever have is the one you have with yourself, so remember to cultivate it as much as you can! Below, some sweet gifts to indulge in for yourself this year.